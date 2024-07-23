Southwest Florida high school football: Top 13 returning receivers in 2024
Offenses in Southwest Florida have taken to the air in recent years (see our top quarterbacks list). Wide outs who once saw a handful of targets a game now are pushing the 1,000-yard barrier.
There's loads of talented pass-catchers coming back in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties this fall. Here is a list of the top returning wide receivers (in alphabetical order):
Cameron and Jordan Becerril, Port Charlotte: These seniors are twin brothers, and their stat lines were nearly identical for the Pirates last season. Cameron had 28 receptions for 410 yards and scored four touchdowns. Jordan caught 24 balls for 440 yards and five total TDs.
Seven Bullock, Charlotte: This 6-foot-2, 195-pounder blossomed into a deep threat last year at Evangelical Christian, where he had 699 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now he's at Charlotte, where he scored four touchdowns in the spring game.
Jayce Cora, Community School: At 6-3, 195 pounds, Cora is loaded with potential. Even though he missed last season at Lely, he has 10 Division I scholarship offers, including Notre Dame, West Virginia and Illinois. This summer he earned an invite to the Under Armor All-American game.
Cayden Daugherty, Gulf Coast: Daugherty led the Sharks with 408 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. He averaged 25.5 yards per catch. Daugherty (6-3, 200) also grabbed four interceptions on defense.
Brody Graham, Barron Collier: As a junior in 2023, Graham was the favorite target of Cougars QB Nico Boyce. He had 830 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdowns to help Barron Collier go 8-3 and make the playoffs.
Kalonji Hamilton, Cape Coral: Hamilton (5-11, 170) had a strong junior season with 30 receptions for 412 yards and four TDs. He's one of few receivers on this list who have their starting QB back (Ivan Harvin), so he could be even better this fall.
Kegan Kreuscher, Estero: As a junior Kreuscher (5-9, 155) was second on the team in receptions (33), yards (396) and touchdowns (four). But the Wildcats' top receiver graduated, so Kreuscher can expect a lot more balls this year.
Bradley Martino, First Baptist Academy: Martino was one of the biggest scoring threats in the area in 2023. He had 455 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 21 receptions, 21.7 yard average. Now he transfers to First Baptist to catch passes from 3,000-yard passer Ethan Crossan.
Jayden Petit, First Baptist Academy: Petit was a star in FBA's high-flying offense last year as a sophomore. He caught 66 passes for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 95.1 yards per game for the regional champion Lions.
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers: Tucker enters his senior year after finishing with 722 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Electric with the ball in his hands, Tucker also scored five rushing touchdowns.
Gavin Wittner, Oasis: Wittner (6-2, 180) helped drive an offense that turned Oasis (6-4) into a winner last year. As a sophomore, he hauled in 27 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.