Eli Millian, Waltez Clark among stars at Florida 7v7 state championships (Day 2 recap)
THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA – It was another hot, humid summer day on the second and final day of the FHS Association 7v7 annual state championships at The Villages Charter School.
On Saturday, there was plenty of great Florida high school 7-on-7 football action taking place in Mid-Central Florida, as teams were vying for the coveted state championship, eventually won by Plant High School, 33-3 over West Orange.
The field included 43 schools, with each taking a chance at showing that they could be the top team of the tournament.
Individual players also had a great opportunity to showcase their skills at H.G. Morse Range. Here are some of the individual standouts from Day 2.
Day 2 Standouts
Plant Black, QB, JC Mirasola: Overcoming cramping on what was a 90-degree plus day, Mirasola still was able to lead the Panthers to the FHS Association 7v7 title. The senior quarterback tossed five touchdowns in the championship final against West Orange, showing he will be a passer to watch this upcoming fall.
Plant Black, RB, Waltez Clark: I mean, what do we not already know about one of the Tampa Bay area's top tailbacks? Clark showed his versatility out of the backfield, scoring easily on a dump off pass in the title game. The Florida commitment showed why he'll be heading to Gainesville next year.
Plant Black, TE, Max Hunt: Standing at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Hunt showed why he's a matchup nightmare for any opposing defender. The Pittsburgh commitment hauled in plenty of passes throughout the day and will be a key component of the Panthers' offense in the fall.
West Orange Orange, QB, AJ Chung: Just a incoming freshman, Chung has picked up the playbook fairly fast. The Class of 2028 prospect looked good in games against Sanford Seminole and East Lake. Chung, who had a 4.5 GPA coming out of middle school, is already making waves and practices haven't even kicked off yet.
West Orange Orange, WR, Brian Dillard: The sophomore wide receiver displayed why secondaries might need to play zone against the Warriors. Dillard took the Seminoles and Eagles deep several times, coming away with touchdowns. His speed combined with ability to track the ball in the air was impressive.
East Lake, QB, Eli Millian: Could we be seeing the next top notch quarterback over at East Lake? Following up an impressive spring, Millian looked good against a very talented Vanguard defense. The Eagles' signal caller showed good zip on his passes along with the accuracy needed to go along with it.
East Lake, WR, Brody Church: One of Millian's top targets this upcoming spring will undoubtedly be Church, especially in redzone opportunities. The wide receiver made several impressive catches against Vanguard, including a jump ball thrown to the corner of the endzone for a touchdown. Church is certainly a redzone target you can't miss.
East Lake, DB, Zay Blanch: Taking a look at the Eagles' secondary across the board, there was plenty of praise to go around. Blanch was the defensive back that stood out among the rest, with head coach Bob Hudson mentioning the cornerback having a solid day.
Vanguard, WR, Nasir Allen: Plenty of college programs are taking a look at Allen and for good reason. The fleet-footed wide receiver was everywhere offensively for the Knights as the senior showed why he could arguably be one of the top players in Mid-Central Florida this fall.
Vanguard, WR, Sergarion Gunsby: Lining up next to Allen was the speedy Gunsby, who is getting his share of college offers as well. The sophomore wide receiver made some nifty grabs and will be one of the top targets for quarterback Matthew Dial.
Nature Coast, TE, Grant Lanning: The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver has a grade point average of 4.51, making him an attractive get for Ivy League schools. Lanning had a solid day catching the ball for the Sharks, bringing his stock up for any would be colleges.
The Villages, TE, Jonathan Harding: We go from one tight end to another, as Harding could arguably been the best on the dias. The Memphis commitment caught a bunch of passes, wowing folks on hand. The versatile tight end cramped up in the late morning, but nonetheless proved he's one of the best at his position.
Lyman, WR, Sev Croom II: Croom II is a deep threat for any secondary he's up against. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound pass catcher showed off his sub 4.4 speed in the morning session. The Class of 2025 prospect owns five Power Five offers already.
Steinbrenner, WR, Brenan Lowe: If you haven't heard about Lowe, you might want to because he could be the hidden gem of the tourney. Showing a quick twitch ability in open space, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver was a difficult cover for any defender.
Leesburg, QB, Xavier Irizarry: The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback was impressive from start to finish at the tournament for the Yellow Jackets. Coming off getting his first collegiate offer from the University of Puget Sound, Irizarry followed that up with a slew of strong performances for Leesburg.
