High School

Star DB Kyshawn Robinson Transfers to Miami Edison, Leaves Westinghouse Title Hopes in Question

Westinghouse's bid to make City League history takes a major hit as top recruit Kyshawn Robinson departs for Florida powerhouse Miami Edison.

Josh Rizzo

Kyshawn Robinson of Westinghouse (No. 2 ) is in on a tackle during the 2023 PIAA Class 2A state championship game.
Kyshawn Robinson of Westinghouse (No. 2 ) is in on a tackle during the 2023 PIAA Class 2A state championship game. / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

Westinghouse’s Historic Quest for a State Title

Westinghouse has been knocking on the door to become the first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association football state champion from the Pittsburgh City League since 1989. That journey got a little more difficult for the Bulldogs.

Kyshawn Robinson Has Transferred to South Florida

Highly-sought after senior defensive back Kyshawn Robinson will no longer be playing for the school this fall. Robinson, who had offers to play for a number of big-time schools including Colorado, Pitt, Florida, Florida State and others, has enrolled at Miami Edison High School.

The story was first reported by Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Robinson missed his junior season after suffering a knee injury. Without Robinson, the Bulldogs won the City League championship last season, but bowed out of the PIAA Class A playoffs with a 56-15 loss ito Bishop Guilfoyle in the quarterfinals.

Westinghouse became the first Pittsburgh City League school to reach the PIAA finals in 2022 when they took on traditional powerhouse Southern Columbia.

The Bulldogs lost to Southern Columbia 37-22 in 2022 and would lose 21-20 in a rematch a year later. Before Westinghouse's success, Perry Traditional Academy made the state final in 1997 led by former PItt standout Rod Rutherford.

Perry brought the City League its only championship when it defeated Berwick in the Class 3A championship game in 1989.

feed

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Florida