Star DB Kyshawn Robinson Transfers to Miami Edison, Leaves Westinghouse Title Hopes in Question
Westinghouse’s Historic Quest for a State Title
Westinghouse has been knocking on the door to become the first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association football state champion from the Pittsburgh City League since 1989. That journey got a little more difficult for the Bulldogs.
Kyshawn Robinson Has Transferred to South Florida
Highly-sought after senior defensive back Kyshawn Robinson will no longer be playing for the school this fall. Robinson, who had offers to play for a number of big-time schools including Colorado, Pitt, Florida, Florida State and others, has enrolled at Miami Edison High School.
The story was first reported by Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Robinson missed his junior season after suffering a knee injury. Without Robinson, the Bulldogs won the City League championship last season, but bowed out of the PIAA Class A playoffs with a 56-15 loss ito Bishop Guilfoyle in the quarterfinals.
Westinghouse became the first Pittsburgh City League school to reach the PIAA finals in 2022 when they took on traditional powerhouse Southern Columbia.
The Bulldogs lost to Southern Columbia 37-22 in 2022 and would lose 21-20 in a rematch a year later. Before Westinghouse's success, Perry Traditional Academy made the state final in 1997 led by former PItt standout Rod Rutherford.
Perry brought the City League its only championship when it defeated Berwick in the Class 3A championship game in 1989.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo