Sunshine State Athletic Association to play state championships at The Villages
In press release put out Thursday evening, the Sunshine State Athletic Association in Florida announced that its 2024 state championship games will be held at The Range at H.G. Morese Stadium on the campus of The Villages Charter School in Central Florida.
The 2024 SSAA state championship games will take place Nov. 14-16. The championship weekend will begin with the 8-Man state final on the 14th, followed by the Atlantic Coast State Championship on the 15th. Both of those contests will be played at 7:00 p.m. The final day will feature two 11-man state championship games at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium opened up in 2023 and serves as the home field of The Villages High School Buffalo. It has a seating capacity of 6,000 and has premium seating options, locker rooms, team meeting rooms, an athletic training room, and six press suites. It also features a state-of-the-art sound system and a 40-foot x 20-foot video board.
"We are thrilled to bring the SSAA High School Football State Championships to The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium," said Director of Athletic Operation Mark Marsala. "Our top priority is to create opportunities for student-athletes, and finding a venue that can accomodate everyone safely is truly a significant achievement. We are incredibly grateful to The Villages Charter School for their dedication in making this event possible for the student-athletes of Florida."
The SSAA was formed in 2008 as an alternative to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) for high school athletic programs. It has 98 member schools comprised of private, public and charter schools throughout Florida.