Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 62 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include No 13. Lakeland traveling to California to take on De La Salle, as well as No. 1 IMG Academy heading to New Jersey to take on Winslow Township.
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Thursday, August 28, You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
IMG Academy National (1-0) at Winslow Township (0-0) - 4:00 PM
Winter Haven (1-0) at Lake Region (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Haines City (0-1) at Lake Gibson (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Mulberry (1-0) at Kathleen (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Dunedin (0-1) at Osceola (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Lemon Bay (0-1) at Cape Coral (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, August 29, You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Keswick Christian (1-0) at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (0-0) - 4:00 PM
Bradenton Christian (0-0) at Bell Creek Academy (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Tampa Catholic (0-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Tarpon Springs (1-0) at Palm Harbor University (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Sickles (0-1) at Oviedo (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Lecanto (1-0) at The Villages Charter (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Seminole (0-1) at Lakewood Ranch (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Lakewood (1-0) at Largo (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Pinellas Park (1-0) at East Lake (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Hernando (0-1) at Hollins (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Gibbs (1-0) at Countryside (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Crystal River (1-0) at West Port (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Lake Weir (1-0) at Citrus (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Bayshore (1-0) at Parrish Community (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney (1-0) at Cherry Creek (1-0) - 4:00 PM
Charlotte (0-1) at North Port (0-1) - 4:00 PM
Benjamin (1-0) at Jesuit (0-0) - 4:30 PM
Wesley Chapel (1-0) at Zephyrhills (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Springstead (0-1) at South Sumter (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Clearwater Central Catholic (0-0) at Sebring (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Tampa Bay Tech (1-0) at Wharton (1-0) - 4:30 PM
River Ridge (1-0) at Steinbrenner (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Riverview (0-0-1) at Riverview (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Newsome (0-1) at Palmetto (1-0) - 4:30 PM
George Jenkins (1-0) at Fort Meade (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Middleton (1-0) at Strawberry Crest (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Northeast (0-1) at Mitchell (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Spoto (1-0) at Lennard (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Cypress Creek (0-1) at Land O' Lakes (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Ridge Community (1-0) at Lake Wales (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Lake Placid (0-0) at Weeki Wachee (1-0) - 4:30 PM
North Marion (0-1) at Fivay (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Southeast (1-0) at Manatee (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Nature Coast Tech (0-1) at Pasco (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Calvary Christian (1-0) at Lely (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Durant (1-0) at Plant City (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Brandon (0-1) at King (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Leto (0-1) at Jefferson (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Hudson (0-1) at Gulf (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Frostproof (2-0) at Hardee (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Plant (1-0) at Gaither (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Bartow (0-1) at Gulf Coast (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Sumner (1-0) at Armwood (1-0) - 4:30 PM
DeSoto County (0-1) at Avon Park (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Freedom (0-1) at Chamberlain (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Interlachen (1-0) at Central (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Berkeley Prep (0-0) at Booker (0-1) - 4:30 PM
St. Petersburg (0-1) at Boca Ciega (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Clearwater (1-0) at Wiregrass Ranch (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Hillsborough (0-1) at East Bay (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Blake (0-1) at Bloomingdale (1-0) - 4:30 PM
Braden River (1-0) at Sarasota (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Robinson (0-1) at Alonso (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Sunlake (0-1) at Anclote (0-1) - 4:30 PM
Winter Park (0-1) at Berkeley Prep (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Lakeland (1-0) at De La Salle (0-0) - 7:00 PM
