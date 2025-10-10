Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game with our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes Lakewood at No. 8 Cardinal Mooney.
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, October 10.
Hollins at Seminole - 7:00 PM
Space Coast at Liberty - 7:00 PM
St. Petersburg Catholic at Northside Christian - 7:00 PM
Steinbrenner at Largo - 7:00 PM
Tarpon Springs at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
East Lake at Palm Harbor University - 7:00 PM
Lyman at Lecanto - 7:00 PM
Gulf at Countryside - 7:00 PM
Hardee at LaBelle - 7:00 PM
Hernando at Citrus - 7:00 PM
Booker at Gibbs - 7:00 PM
Pinellas Park at Braden River - 7:00 PM
Jones at Lake Wales - 7:00 PM
Lakewood at Cardinal Mooney - 7:00 PM
Land O' Lakes at Sunlake - 7:00 PM
Strawberry Crest at Plant City - 7:30 PM
Wildwood at Frostproof - 7:30 PM
Lehigh at Sarasota - 7:30 PM
Wesley Chapel at Cypress Creek - 7:30 PM
Haines City at Ridge Community - 7:30 PM
Southeast at Osceola - 7:30 PM
Wharton at Plant - 7:30 PM
Winter Haven at George Jenkins - 7:30 PM
Middleton at Jesuit - 7:30 PM
Mitchell at Wiregrass Ranch - 7:30 PM
Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto - 7:30 PM
Sumner at Hillsborough - 7:30 PM
Zephyrhills at Freedom - 7:30 PM
Gateway at Lake Placid - 7:30 PM
Fivay at Pasco - 7:30 PM
Leto at Spoto - 7:30 PM
Sebring at Lakeland - 7:30 PM
Lake Gibson at Kathleen - 7:30 PM
Robinson at King - 7:30 PM
Avon Park at Tenoroc - 7:30 PM
Estero at Lemon Bay - 7:30 PM
Bloomingdale at Durant - 7:30 PM
Springstead at Gaither - 7:30 PM
Riverview at Bartow - 7:30 PM
Armwood at Sickles - 7:30 PM
Nature Coast Tech at Dunedin - 7:30 PM
Mulberry at DeSoto County - 7:30 PM
Chamberlain at Jefferson - 7:30 PM
Crystal River at Central - 7:30 PM
Boca Ciega at Bayshore - 7:30 PM
Clearwater at River Ridge - 7:30 PM
East Bay at Tampa Bay Tech - 7:30 PM
Hudson at Anclote - 7:30 PM
Brandon at Blake - 7:30 PM
Auburndale at Poinciana - 7:30 PM
Alonso at Newsome - 7:30 PM
Riverview at Venice - 7:30 PM
Golden Gate at North Port - 7:30 PM
View all Games from the Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here