High School

Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Tampa area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on October 17

Gray Reid

Sumner vs Tampa Tech from Sept. 30, 2025
Sumner vs Tampa Tech from Sept. 30, 2025 / Francis Fedor

There are 52 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game with our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup includes No. 1 IMG Academy hosting the NFL Academy (UK).

Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 52 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, October 17.

Sebring (2-4) at Glades Central (7-0) - 6:30 PM EST

Keswick Christian (5-0) at Southwest Florida Christian (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Out-of-Door Academy (1-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-2) at Hollins (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Monsignor Pace (2-4) at Cardinal Mooney (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Lennard (7-0) at Parrish Community (6-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Land O' Lakes (4-3) at Nature Coast Tech (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Osceola (4-3) at Countryside (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Hernando (5-2) at Seminole (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Lakewood (8-0) at Gibbs (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Citrus (0-8) at Central (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

East Lake (6-1) at Clearwater (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Braden River (3-4) at Southeast (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Varsity Opponent (0-13) at IMG Academy National (6-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Wesley Chapel (4-3) at Sunlake (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

North Port (1-6) at Hardee (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Sumner (6-2) at Strawberry Crest (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Sarasota (4-3) at Winter Haven (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Zephyrhills (7-0) at South Sumter (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Wiregrass Ranch (2-5) at Springstead (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Northeast (3-3) at Pinellas Park (4-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Pasco (0-7) at Cypress Creek (0-7) - 7:30 PM EST

Berkeley Prep (2-2) at Plant (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Newsome (2-6) at Middleton (1-7) - 7:30 PM EST

Freedom (1-6) at Fort Meade (3-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Lakewood Ranch (2-5) at Gateway (1-5) - 7:30 PM EST

Fivay (3-3) at Gulf (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Manatee (3-4) at Palmetto (5-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Frostproof (5-2) at Mulberry (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Sickles (0-7) at Leto (0-7) - 7:30 PM EST

Specially Fit Academy (5-2) at Lakeland (6-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Mater Academy Charter (7-0) at Lake Gibson (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Kathleen (1-6) at George Jenkins (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST

Durant (4-4) at Tampa Bay Tech (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Jefferson (7-1) at Ridge Community (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Discovery (0-8) at Avon Park (4-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Bloomingdale (2-5) at Robinson (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST

Wharton (4-4) at Gaither (6-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Armwood (7-0) at Steinbrenner (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST

Dunedin (3-4) at Tarpon Springs (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST

DeSoto County (0-7) at Lake Placid (2-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Crystal River (3-5) at Weeki Wachee (6-1) - 7:30 PM EST

King (1-6) at Chamberlain (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Palm Harbor University (3-4) at Boca Ciega (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST

East Lee County (0-7) at Lemon Bay (2-5) - 7:30 PM EST

East Bay (4-4) at Riverview (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Anclote (1-6) at Tenoroc (2-5) - 7:30 PM EST

Blake (5-3) at Hillsborough (2-5) - 7:30 PM EST

Lake Region (4-3) at Auburndale (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Plant City (6-2) at Alonso (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Clearwater Central Catholic (3-1) at Venice (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST

View all Games from the Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Florida