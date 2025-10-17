Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game with our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 1 IMG Academy hosting the NFL Academy (UK).
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, October 17.
Sebring (2-4) at Glades Central (7-0) - 6:30 PM EST
Keswick Christian (5-0) at Southwest Florida Christian (1-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Out-of-Door Academy (1-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-2) at Hollins (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Monsignor Pace (2-4) at Cardinal Mooney (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Lennard (7-0) at Parrish Community (6-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Land O' Lakes (4-3) at Nature Coast Tech (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Osceola (4-3) at Countryside (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Hernando (5-2) at Seminole (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Lakewood (8-0) at Gibbs (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Citrus (0-8) at Central (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
East Lake (6-1) at Clearwater (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Braden River (3-4) at Southeast (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Varsity Opponent (0-13) at IMG Academy National (6-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Wesley Chapel (4-3) at Sunlake (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
North Port (1-6) at Hardee (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Sumner (6-2) at Strawberry Crest (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Sarasota (4-3) at Winter Haven (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Zephyrhills (7-0) at South Sumter (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Wiregrass Ranch (2-5) at Springstead (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Northeast (3-3) at Pinellas Park (4-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Pasco (0-7) at Cypress Creek (0-7) - 7:30 PM EST
Berkeley Prep (2-2) at Plant (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Newsome (2-6) at Middleton (1-7) - 7:30 PM EST
Freedom (1-6) at Fort Meade (3-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Lakewood Ranch (2-5) at Gateway (1-5) - 7:30 PM EST
Fivay (3-3) at Gulf (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Manatee (3-4) at Palmetto (5-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Frostproof (5-2) at Mulberry (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Sickles (0-7) at Leto (0-7) - 7:30 PM EST
Specially Fit Academy (5-2) at Lakeland (6-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Mater Academy Charter (7-0) at Lake Gibson (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Kathleen (1-6) at George Jenkins (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST
Durant (4-4) at Tampa Bay Tech (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Jefferson (7-1) at Ridge Community (3-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Discovery (0-8) at Avon Park (4-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Bloomingdale (2-5) at Robinson (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST
Wharton (4-4) at Gaither (6-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Armwood (7-0) at Steinbrenner (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST
Dunedin (3-4) at Tarpon Springs (1-6) - 7:30 PM EST
DeSoto County (0-7) at Lake Placid (2-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Crystal River (3-5) at Weeki Wachee (6-1) - 7:30 PM EST
King (1-6) at Chamberlain (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Palm Harbor University (3-4) at Boca Ciega (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST
East Lee County (0-7) at Lemon Bay (2-5) - 7:30 PM EST
East Bay (4-4) at Riverview (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Anclote (1-6) at Tenoroc (2-5) - 7:30 PM EST
Blake (5-3) at Hillsborough (2-5) - 7:30 PM EST
Lake Region (4-3) at Auburndale (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Plant City (6-2) at Alonso (5-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Clearwater Central Catholic (3-1) at Venice (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST
