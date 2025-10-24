Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game with our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 1 IMG Academy hosting East St. Louis (IL).
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, October 24.
Liberty at Poinciana - 7:00 PM
Sarasota Christian at Keswick Christian - 7:00 PM
Seven Rivers Christian at Central Florida Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Seffner Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic - 7:00 PM
Northeast at Southeast - 7:00 PM
River Ridge at Gulf - 7:00 PM
St. Petersburg at Osceola - 7:00 PM
Lecanto at Leesburg - 7:00 PM
Parrish Community at Lakewood Ranch - 7:00 PM
Largo at East Lake - 7:00 PM
Merritt Island at Carrollwood Day - 7:00 PM
Citrus at Crystal River - 7:00 PM
Gibbs at Bayshore - 7:00 PM
Countryside at Clearwater - 7:00 PM
Lake Region at Jones - 7:00 PM
Lake Wales at Osceola - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney at Tarpon Springs - 7:00 PM
Sunlake at Mitchell - 7:00 PM
Mulberry at North Port - 7:00 PM
Ridge Community at Winter Haven - 7:30 PM
Frostproof at Fort Meade - 7:30 PM
Newsome at Plant City - 7:30 PM
Riverview at Lehigh - 7:30 PM
Springstead at Wesley Chapel - 7:30 PM
Sickles at Plant - 7:30 PM
Steinbrenner at Palm Harbor University - 7:30 PM
George Jenkins at Haines City - 7:30 PM
Brandon at Middleton - 7:30 PM
Palmetto at Lennard - 7:30 PM
Wiregrass Ranch at Land O' Lakes - 7:30 PM
Hillsborough at Jesuit - 7:30 PM
Freedom at Pasco - 7:30 PM
Zephyrhills at Fivay - 7:30 PM
Tampa Bay Tech at Leto - 7:30 PM
Lake Gibson at Sebring - 7:30 PM
Kathleen at Lakeland - 7:30 PM
King at Jefferson - 7:30 PM
Avon Park at Lake Placid - 7:30 PM
Hudson at Union County - 7:30 PM
Weeki Wachee at Hernando - 7:30 PM
Riverview at Bloomingdale - 7:30 PM
Cypress Creek at Gaither - 7:30 PM
Bartow at Durant - 7:30 PM
Armwood at Wharton - 7:30 PM
DeSoto County at Hardee - 7:30 PM
Lemon Bay at Cypress Lake - 7:30 PM
Robinson at Chamberlain - 7:30 PM
Tenoroc at Central - 7:30 PM
Booker at Boca Ciega - 7:30 PM
Spoto at East Bay - 7:30 PM
Anclote at Dunedin - 7:30 PM
Strawberry Crest at Blake - 7:30 PM
Braden River at Manatee - 7:30 PM
Wildwood at Auburndale - 7:30 PM
Alonso at Sumner - 7:30 PM
Venice at Sarasota - 7:30 PM
East St. Louis at IMG Academy National - 8:00 PM
