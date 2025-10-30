Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game with our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 1 IMG Academy at Hun (NJ).
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Lake Region at Mulberry - 7:00 PM
Lake Gibson at DeLand - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Lake Buena Vista - 7:00 PM
Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch - 7:00 PM
Sunlake at Cypress Creek - 7:00 PM
Largo at Northeast - 7:30 PM
Nature Coast Tech at Hernando - 7:30 PM
Palm Harbor University at Dunedin - 7:30 PM
Trenton at Central - 7:30 PM
Anclote at Mitchell - 7:30 PM
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, October 31.
Carrollwood Day at Spanish River - 6:30 PM
Indian Rocks Christian at Seminole - 7:00 PM
Tenoroc at Victory Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Sebring at Lake Brantley - 7:00 PM
Parrish Community at Sarasota - 7:00 PM
Pasco at Wildwood - 7:00 PM
Madison County at Lecanto - 7:00 PM
Countryside at East Lake - 7:00 PM
Hollins at Gibbs - 7:00 PM
Palmetto Ridge at DeSoto County - 7:00 PM
Seminole at Booker - 7:00 PM
Aubrey Rogers at Southeast - 7:00 PM
George Jenkins at Braden River - 7:00 PM
Alonso at Berkeley Prep - 7:00 PM
Osceola at Lakewood - 7:00 PM
Specially Fit Academy at Cardinal Mooney - 7:00 PM
Lemon Bay at North Port - 7:00 PM
Port Charlotte at Zephyrhills - 7:30 PM
Tarpon Springs at Gulf - 7:30 PM
Calvary Christian at South Sumter - 7:30 PM
Santa Fe at Weeki Wachee - 7:30 PM
Tampa Bay Tech at Robinson - 7:30 PM
River Ridge at Wiregrass Ranch - 7:30 PM
Spoto at Sickles - 7:30 PM
St. Petersburg Catholic at Haines City - 7:30 PM
Osceola at Pinellas Park - 7:30 PM
Plant at Steinbrenner - 7:30 PM
Wesley Chapel at Land O' Lakes - 7:30 PM
Brandon at Freedom - 7:30 PM
Moore Haven at Lake Placid - 7:30 PM
Riverview at Manatee - 7:30 PM
The First Academy at Lakeland - 7:30 PM
Discovery at Zephyrhills Christian Academy - 7:30 PM
Leto at King - 7:30 PM
Tohopekaliga at Avon Park - 7:30 PM
Hudson at Fivay - 7:30 PM
Strawberry Crest at Bloomingdale - 7:30 PM
Gaither at Hillsborough - 7:30 PM
Lake Wales at Bartow - 7:30 PM
Riverview at Armwood - 7:30 PM
Lennard at Chamberlain - 7:30 PM
Boca Ciega at Clearwater Central Catholic - 7:30 PM
Kathleen at Barron Collier - 7:30 PM
East Lee County at Palmetto - 7:30 PM
Auburndale at Winter Haven - 7:30 PM
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Saturday, November 1.
