Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Tampa area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on September 12-13

Sumner vs Wharton from Sept. 5, 2025
Sumner vs Wharton from Sept. 5, 2025 / Francis Fedor

There are 60 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup includes No. 8 Cardinal Mooney at Berkley Prep.

Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 59 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, September 12.

Seven Rivers Christian (0-1) at Keswick Christian (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

Indian Rocks Christian (1-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-0) at Riverview (2-0-1)
7:00 PM EST

Parrish Community (3-0) at Palmetto (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Palm Harbor University (1-2) at St. Petersburg (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Tavares (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Largo (0-2) at Osceola (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Lakewood Ranch (2-1) at Southeast (1-1)
7:00 PM EST

Lake Region (1-2) at Gateway (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Gainesville (2-1) at Lecanto (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Pinellas Park (1-2) at Lakewood (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Mitchell (3-0) at East Lake (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Discovery (0-3) at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (0-2)
7:00 PM EST

Nature Coast Tech (2-1) at Hudson (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Sarasota (2-1) at Gibbs (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

LaBelle (4-0) at DeSoto County (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

The Villages Charter (3-0) at Citrus (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Clearwater Central Catholic (1-0) at Clearwater (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Braden River (2-1) at Bayshore (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Winter Springs (2-1) at Liberty (0-1)
7:00 PM EST

Cardinal Mooney (2-1) at Berkeley Prep (1-1)
7:00 PM EST

North Port (0-3) at Bonita Springs (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Cypress Creek (0-3) at River Ridge (3-0)
7:30 PM EST

Specially Fit Academy (1-1) at Ridge Community (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Tarpon Springs (1-2) at Northeast (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Frostproof (3-1) at Lakeland Christian (0-1)
7:30 PM EST

Sumner (2-1) at Newsome (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

South Sumter (2-1) at Wiregrass Ranch (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Robinson (0-3) at Wharton (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Wesley Chapel (1-1) at Pasco (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Plant City (3-0) at Riverview (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Tampa Bay Tech (2-1) at Plant (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Zephyrhills (3-0) at Land O' Lakes (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Sebring (1-1) at Lake Wales (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Middleton (1-2) at Hillsborough (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Tenoroc (1-1) at Lake Placid (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Lennard (3-0) at Gateway (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Freedom (1-2) at Fivay (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Fort Meade (2-0) at Mulberry (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Lemon Bay (1-2) at Immokalee (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

King (0-3) at Spoto (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Brandon (1-2) at Jefferson (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Hardee (0-3) at Avon Park (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Buchholz (2-1) at Manatee (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Gaither (2-1) at Steinbrenner (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Bartow (1-2) at Haines City (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Dunnellon (1-2) at Lake Gibson (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Armwood (3-0) at Durant (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Hollins (0-3) at Dunedin (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Hernando (1-1) at Crystal River (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Chamberlain (2-0) at Sickles (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Central (3-0) at Weeki Wachee (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Naples (2-0-1) at Booker (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

East Bay (1-2) at Bloomingdale (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Gulf (1-1) at Anclote (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Jesuit (1-1) at Blake (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

Kathleen (1-2) at Auburndale (1-1)
7:30 PM EST

Strawberry Crest (3-0) at Alonso (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

View all Games from the Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

﻿Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025﻿

There is one game scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Satuday, September 13.

﻿View all Games from the Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard﻿

