Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 8 Cardinal Mooney at Berkley Prep.
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 59 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, September 12.
Seven Rivers Christian (0-1) at Keswick Christian (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Indian Rocks Christian (1-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Melbourne Central Catholic (1-0) at Riverview (2-0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Parrish Community (3-0) at Palmetto (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Palm Harbor University (1-2) at St. Petersburg (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Tavares (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Largo (0-2) at Osceola (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Lakewood Ranch (2-1) at Southeast (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
Lake Region (1-2) at Gateway (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Gainesville (2-1) at Lecanto (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Pinellas Park (1-2) at Lakewood (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Mitchell (3-0) at East Lake (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Discovery (0-3) at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (0-2)
7:00 PM EST
Nature Coast Tech (2-1) at Hudson (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Sarasota (2-1) at Gibbs (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
LaBelle (4-0) at DeSoto County (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
The Villages Charter (3-0) at Citrus (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Clearwater Central Catholic (1-0) at Clearwater (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Braden River (2-1) at Bayshore (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Winter Springs (2-1) at Liberty (0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Cardinal Mooney (2-1) at Berkeley Prep (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
North Port (0-3) at Bonita Springs (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Cypress Creek (0-3) at River Ridge (3-0)
7:30 PM EST
Specially Fit Academy (1-1) at Ridge Community (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Tarpon Springs (1-2) at Northeast (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Frostproof (3-1) at Lakeland Christian (0-1)
7:30 PM EST
Sumner (2-1) at Newsome (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
South Sumter (2-1) at Wiregrass Ranch (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Robinson (0-3) at Wharton (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Wesley Chapel (1-1) at Pasco (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Plant City (3-0) at Riverview (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Tampa Bay Tech (2-1) at Plant (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Zephyrhills (3-0) at Land O' Lakes (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Sebring (1-1) at Lake Wales (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Middleton (1-2) at Hillsborough (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Tenoroc (1-1) at Lake Placid (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Lennard (3-0) at Gateway (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Freedom (1-2) at Fivay (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Fort Meade (2-0) at Mulberry (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Lemon Bay (1-2) at Immokalee (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
King (0-3) at Spoto (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Brandon (1-2) at Jefferson (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Hardee (0-3) at Avon Park (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Buchholz (2-1) at Manatee (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Gaither (2-1) at Steinbrenner (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Bartow (1-2) at Haines City (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Dunnellon (1-2) at Lake Gibson (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Armwood (3-0) at Durant (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Hollins (0-3) at Dunedin (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Hernando (1-1) at Crystal River (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Chamberlain (2-0) at Sickles (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Central (3-0) at Weeki Wachee (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Naples (2-0-1) at Booker (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
East Bay (1-2) at Bloomingdale (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Gulf (1-1) at Anclote (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Jesuit (1-1) at Blake (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
Kathleen (1-2) at Auburndale (1-1)
7:30 PM EST
Strawberry Crest (3-0) at Alonso (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Satuday, September 13.
