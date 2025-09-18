High School

Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Tampa area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on September 18

Gray Reid

Sumner vs Wharton from Sept. 5, 2025
Sumner vs Wharton from Sept. 5, 2025 / Francis Fedor

There are 60 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup includes No. 1 IMG Academy at Mandarin.

﻿Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are three games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Thursday, September 18.

Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 57 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, September 19.

Winter Haven (2-1) at Palm Beach Lakes (2-1) - 6:30 PM EST

Bradenton Christian (1-0) at Countryside Christian (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Keswick Christian (3-0) at Santa Fe Catholic (0-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Ridge Community (1-2) at East Ridge (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Seminole (2-2) at Lake Wales (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Lakewood (4-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Liberty (0-2) at Freedom (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

East Lake (3-1) at Tarpon Springs (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Nature Coast Tech (3-1) at Palatka (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Carrollwood Day (1-0) at Mulberry (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Palm Harbor University (2-2) at Countryside (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Hardee (0-4) at Moore Haven (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Gibbs (2-2) at Pinellas Park (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Ida Baker (1-2) at DeSoto County (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Crystal River (2-2) at Lecanto (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Citrus (0-4) at West Port (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Clearwater (2-2) at Largo (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Braden River (2-2) at Parrish Community (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

IMG Academy National (3-0) at Mandarin (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Hollins (0-4) at Sunlake (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

North Port (1-3) at Riverview (3-0-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Gulf (2-1) at Zephyrhills (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Robinson (0-4) at Strawberry Crest (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Westwood (0-3) at Zephyrhills Christian Academy (0-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Wiregrass Ranch (0-4) at Wesley Chapel (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Steinbrenner (1-2) at Plant City (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Haines City (1-3) at Poinciana (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Riverview (2-2) at Newsome (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Plant (2-2) at Sumner (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Calvary Christian (2-1) at Palmetto (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Lakeland Christian (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Mitchell (3-1) at Tampa Catholic (0-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Land O' Lakes (2-2) at Leesburg (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Tenoroc (1-2) at Lake Region (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

IMG Academy Junior National (1-0) at Manatee (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Lennard (4-0) at Leto (0-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Lakeland (2-1) at Booker T. Washington (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Lake Minneola (1-3) at Lake Gibson (1-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Gadsden County (0-3) at Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0) - 7:30 PM EST

North Fort Myers (1-3) at Lemon Bay (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Wharton (2-2) at Durant (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

King (0-4) at Sickles (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Jefferson (3-1) at Freedom (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

River Ridge (4-0) at Hudson (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Hernando (2-1) at Springstead (1-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Bloomingdale (1-2) at Brandon (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

Gaither (3-1) at Tampa Bay Tech (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Hillsborough (1-3) at Armwood (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Spoto (2-2) at Chamberlain (3-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Central (3-1) at Umatilla (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST

Booker (3-1) at Lely (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Northeast (2-2) at Boca Ciega (1-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Anclote (1-3) at Weeki Wachee (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Southeast (2-1) at Cypress Creek (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Blake (1-3) at East Bay (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

Bartow (2-2) at Auburndale (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST

Alonso (3-1) at Middleton (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

