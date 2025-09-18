Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes No. 1 IMG Academy at Mandarin.
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Thursday, September 18.
View all Games from the Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, September 19.
Winter Haven (2-1) at Palm Beach Lakes (2-1) - 6:30 PM EST
Bradenton Christian (1-0) at Countryside Christian (0-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Keswick Christian (3-0) at Santa Fe Catholic (0-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Ridge Community (1-2) at East Ridge (3-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Seminole (2-2) at Lake Wales (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Lakewood (4-0) at St. Petersburg Catholic (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Liberty (0-2) at Freedom (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
East Lake (3-1) at Tarpon Springs (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Nature Coast Tech (3-1) at Palatka (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Carrollwood Day (1-0) at Mulberry (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Palm Harbor University (2-2) at Countryside (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Hardee (0-4) at Moore Haven (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Gibbs (2-2) at Pinellas Park (1-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Ida Baker (1-2) at DeSoto County (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Crystal River (2-2) at Lecanto (2-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Citrus (0-4) at West Port (0-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Clearwater (2-2) at Largo (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Braden River (2-2) at Parrish Community (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
IMG Academy National (3-0) at Mandarin (3-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Hollins (0-4) at Sunlake (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
North Port (1-3) at Riverview (3-0-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Gulf (2-1) at Zephyrhills (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Robinson (0-4) at Strawberry Crest (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Westwood (0-3) at Zephyrhills Christian Academy (0-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Wiregrass Ranch (0-4) at Wesley Chapel (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Steinbrenner (1-2) at Plant City (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Haines City (1-3) at Poinciana (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Riverview (2-2) at Newsome (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Plant (2-2) at Sumner (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Calvary Christian (2-1) at Palmetto (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Lakeland Christian (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Mitchell (3-1) at Tampa Catholic (0-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Land O' Lakes (2-2) at Leesburg (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Tenoroc (1-2) at Lake Region (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
IMG Academy Junior National (1-0) at Manatee (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Lennard (4-0) at Leto (0-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Lakeland (2-1) at Booker T. Washington (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Lake Minneola (1-3) at Lake Gibson (1-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Gadsden County (0-3) at Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0) - 7:30 PM EST
North Fort Myers (1-3) at Lemon Bay (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Wharton (2-2) at Durant (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
King (0-4) at Sickles (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Jefferson (3-1) at Freedom (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
River Ridge (4-0) at Hudson (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Hernando (2-1) at Springstead (1-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Bloomingdale (1-2) at Brandon (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
Gaither (3-1) at Tampa Bay Tech (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Hillsborough (1-3) at Armwood (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Spoto (2-2) at Chamberlain (3-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Central (3-1) at Umatilla (4-0) - 7:30 PM EST
Booker (3-1) at Lely (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Northeast (2-2) at Boca Ciega (1-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Anclote (1-3) at Weeki Wachee (3-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Southeast (2-1) at Cypress Creek (0-4) - 7:30 PM EST
Blake (1-3) at East Bay (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
Bartow (2-2) at Auburndale (2-1) - 7:30 PM EST
Alonso (3-1) at Middleton (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
View all Games from the Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here