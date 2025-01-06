Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Host FHSAA's 2025 Girls Flag Football State Championships
For the second straight year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are stepping to the forefront on the high school girls flag football level.
According to the FHSAA's Adminstrator of Public Relations' Kelvin Richardson, the 2-time Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will be hosting the 2025 girls flag football state semifinals/championships at One Buc Place's AdventHealth Center from May 8-10. The facility will host the state semifinals/championships for 1A-4A, with the FHSAA expanding classifications for the first time since starting off with 1A-2A.
Per the report, the state championship dates are tentative for May 10-11 (Friday-Saturday), with official game times/schedule coming at a later date.
The Buccaneers have been a major player on the high school football and girls flag scene all around the last few years, including hosting Hillsborough County Media Days and the girls flag football preseason kickoff classic in addition to last year's FHSAA girls flag state championships.
They also hosted a regular season matchup between Alonso and Newsome in 2024, with rave reviews from the flag football community.
Annually, the Buccaneers host a preseason classic that features over 100 teams from all around the state. Team officials have not confirmed if they would be hosting the event again this winter or not as of yet.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls flag football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi