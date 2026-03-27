2026 World Figure Skating Championships Final Live Updates: Amber Glenn Going for Medal

A month after the Winter Olympics, the top figure skaters have returned to the ice this week to compete at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechia.

Heading into the women’s free skate on Friday, Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, a three-time world champion, is in the lead after earning a score of 79.31 in the short program. Japan’s Mone Chiba is in second with a 78.45 and Team USA’s Amber Glenn is third after scoring with a 72.65 in the short program. Follow along as Sports Illustrated live blogs the women’s World Figure Skating Championship free skate as the top skaters go for gold.

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