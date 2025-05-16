Tampa SLAM, King's Academy advance to Florida 1A boys volleyball state final.
WINTER HAVEN – King’s Academy returned to the state finals and this time everything seems to be clicking.
King’s Academy, out of West Palm Beach, knocked off Miami JC Bermudez 3-0 in a Class 1A boys volleyball state semifinal on Thursday at Polk State College.
King’s reached the state tournament during the 2023 season – when there was just one classification – and was swept by eventual state champion Miami Southwest.
“It’s very exciting. We have six seniors and they have been wanting to get back here,” Kings coach Danielle McCoy said. “Three of the players were part of the team that came their sophomore year.”
King’s will face Tampa Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) in the 1A state championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
SLAM advanced after knocking off Miami True North Classical Academy, 3-1, in the first 1A semifinal.
King’s made quick work of Bermudez, winning sets 25-16, 25-10 and 25-21 to improve to 22-5 on the season.
“I get a little nervous so I was very happy for a nice lead and a good, quick game,” McCoy said. “The key to this team is to stay positive. We tried to play everybody and get them some experience. Saturday may not look the same.”
SLAM 3, True North 1
SLAM advanced to the 1A state title game after topping True North 3-1. The program is now 25-0 on the season.
SLAM won its first set 25-22, dropped the second 20-25 and won the next two 25-21 and 25-20 to seal a berth in the state title game.
“This is the first time in school history that we are playing for a state championship, so we are really thrilled about it and really excited,” SLAM coach Miranda Sierra said. “We are undefeated and we hope to keep it going.”
SLAM was led by junior Jaxson Nalley, who dished out 16 kills and three digs.
“I really brought my fire to this game,” Nalley said. “I knew I was born for this game. I really just brought it. There are just a lot of challenges in life that you have to overcome and this was one of them.”
“I am unbelievably grateful to be on this team and be playing for a state title. I think we bring a lot of fire to the game.”
True North (18-12) was led by junior Alejandro Ruiz with 13 kills, seven passes and seven digs. Junior Roberto Romero added eight kills and seven digs.
“I am extremely disappointed,” said True North junior Aisar Hernandez, who pitched in nine digs and 12 passes. “I would have liked to make it to the state finals. I don’t think we played as hard as we could have.”