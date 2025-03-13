Tate High School Football Hires Loucheiz Purifoy to Coaching Staff
On Wednesday, the Tate Aggies made a splash when they hired former Florida Gator and Indianapolis Colts defensive back, Loucheiz Purifoy, to its coaching staff. The Cantonment native was a standout athlete at Pine Forest High School which is just a drive away from Tate High School. He played multiple positions for the Eagles, but he made his calling as a defensive back. In his senior season, he helped led the Eagles to 10 wins where they eventually lost to Navarre in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals.
Purifoy committed to the University of Florida where he was a four star prospect on 247 Sports. In his freshman season, he saw limited action, but he did appear in all 13 games as Florida finished 7-6 with wins over Tennessee and Ohio State. In 2012, he was a key member on defense that finished eighth in total defense. The Gators finished 11-2 with a Sugar Bowl appearance, and Purifoy finished his sophomore season with 51 total tackles, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. In his final season with the Gators, he finished with 24 total tackles, two interceptions, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
After college, Purifoy had a brief stint in the NFL with the Colts before making the move to the Canadian Football League. While in the CFL, Purifoy enjoyed immense success playing for the BC Lions, Ottawa Redblacks, Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks. He finished his career with 409 total tackles, nine sacks, 24 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and six forced fumbles. He was also a reliable kick and punt returner. He finished with 2,470 yards with one touchdown on 102 returns. For his career, he averaged 24.2 yards per return. As a punt returner, he returned 18 punts for 157 yards.
Purifoy should be ready for his next challenge as the defensive backs coach for the Aggies. He brings experience and knowledge that will help the Aggies on defense as they look to take a step forward after finishing 7-4 last season. Purifoy is also the latest former professional player to step into the coaching ranks in home state, most notably Teddy Bridgewater. It remains to be seen, but the Aggies are hopeful that Purifoy can help bring similar success to their program.