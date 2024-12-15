Teddy Bridgewater wins state championship in first season as Miami Northwestern head coach
MIAMI, FLORIDA- Teddy Bridgewater has done it.
The former NFL quarterback led his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to the Class 3A state championship when the Bulls easily defeated Raines, 41-0, on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium.
What made it more special for Bridgewater was winning a state championship in his first season at the helm for the Bulls, finishing the season at 12-2.
Through the playoffs, Bridgewater's Bulls out-scored their five opponents by a whopping 263-12.
Down below is the 2024 season and wins that Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to en route to the Class 3A crown:
MIAMI NORTHWESTERN'S 2024 SEASON/PLAYOFFS
Aug. 22: Coconut Creek, 45-0 win
Aug. 30: Venice, 42-48 loss
Sep. 6: Carol City, 42-7 win
Sep. 13: Miami Norland, 17-21 loss
Sep. 27: Miami Jackson, 48-6 win
Oct. 4: Miami Central, 1-0 forfeit win
Oct. 11: Key West, 50-14 win
Oct. 17: Columbus, 23-18 win
Oct. 25: St. Brendan, 57-7 win
Nov. 15: Barron Collier, 69-0 win (playoffs)
Nov. 22: Lely, 64-12 win (playoffs)
Nov. 29: Cypress Lake, 48-0 (playoffs)
Dec. 6: Eau Gallie, 40-0 (playoffs)
Dec. 14: Raines, 41-0 (Class 3A state championship)
The former NFL veteran was officially named the head coach of the Bulls in early February, being back excitement to a Miami Northwestern program that had finished below the .500 mark in 2023. Bridgewater finishes the season with a fairy tale ending by leading his former high school team to a state championship, eighth in program history.
Now is the wait and see if Bridgewater returns for season No. 2 at Northwestern as the former NFL'er hinted in November at a return to the professional ranks.
Bridgewater, via his X head coaching account for Miami Northwestern, posted the interesting tweet on Nov. 19, hinting at a return to the NFL. Down below is the post Bridgewater made on X:
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can't wait to return back to the NFL."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi