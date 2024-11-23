Texas commit Dia Bell suffers leg injury and is carted off
American Heritage 5-star quarterback Dia Bell, a University of Texas commit, left Friday's Florida Class 4A playoff game with Dillard, early in the second half, with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.
With his team trailing 14-0, Bell complete a pass inside the Dillard 10 yard line and then carried the ball on the next play, on a quarterback draw. As he approached the five yard line, Bell was pulled down from behind. He quickly jumped to his feet, but could not put any weight on his right leg.
Hopping on his left leg, Bell attempted to make his way to the American Heritage sideline, before collapsing to the turf and writhing in pain as he clutched his right knee. Athletic trainers quickly rushed to his aid and after being tended to for several minutes, he was placed in a cart and removed from the field.
Bell reportedly signed a six-figure NIL deal with Leaf Trading Card this summer. It was one of the most lucrative deals every signed by a Florida high school athlete. In June he announced his decision to commit to Texas.
On3.com rates Bell as the No. 6 overall player in the nation and the No. 2 quarterback, as well as the No. 1 player in Florida.