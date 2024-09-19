The Coastal Florida high school football show: Previewing Florida Panhandle action 2024
High school football never sleeps in the state of Florida.
Official practices started way back on July 29 and preseason classics/jamborees begin on Aug. 16. The 2024 regular season kicked off back in Florida Aug. 22-24 and now the Sunshine State heads into the Week 5 slate with some really good games on tap.
There's been plenty of surprises and great games that have taken place, but especially around the Florida Panhandle.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
On the latest episode of SBLive's The Coastal Show with Andy Villamarzo, Bill Hammel of Irish Bill Sports joins the show and talks about all the tops teams, games and other stories surrounding the Florida Panhandle. From teams to Escambia, Choctawhatchee, Niceville, Pine Forest, Pensacola Catholic, Navarre, Jay, Blountstown and more are mentioned.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl