The First Academy (FL) holds on to defeat Lipscomb Academy (TN)
When The First Academy Royals scheduled the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs, perennially one of the best teams in Tennessee, it was a sign of where the program wants to be.
A team considered on the march towards competing for a state championship.
The plane trip back home to the 407 from Nashville will be one they'll forever remember as quarterback Salomon Georges scored on two rushing touchdowns to lead The First Academy to a thrilling 28-23 victory over Lipscomb Academy Thursday night.
"It's great to get the first one when you work as long and as hard (as we do)," The First Academy head coach Jeff Conaway said after the victory. There's obviously a lot of things we're very proud of and build on a lot of the good things we saw tonight. We will learn from some of the negatives quickly and set ourselves well up for next week. We've got a big one next week. We are definitely going to enjoy this one."
Coming off a 59-12 romp of Windermere Prep in last week's preseason kickoff classic, this game seemed like it wouldn't be anything similar. From the get go, however, it looked like the Royals might run away with the contest.
The First Academy (1-0) opened the game up with quickly forcing a three-and-out of Lipscomb Academy's opening possession, answering with a touchdown on the Royals' first drive. Georges scored on a three-yard run to give the Royals a 7-0 lead.
SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings: Mater Dei starts 2024 season No. 1 in the country
Knocking down field goals became the biggest issue for the Mustangs (0-1) all night long, with the team missing three attempts throughout the course of the contest. Leaving nine points on the board proved to be the difference in the end.
TFA running back Dane Tompkins joined in on the scoring action, punching in a 2-yard touchdown to put the Royals ahead 14-3. Ryon Smith would score just before the half to give TFA a 21-3 advantage at intermission.
The Royals added to their lead when Georges found the endzone for a second time, pushing the lead to 28-3. That's when Lipscomb would begin its comeback attempt.
The Mustangs ended up scoring 22 unanswered points, led by the play of quarterback Tav Shaffer. Lipscomb recovered an onside kick down the stretch as they played catch up, but the second onside try was recovered by TFA, effectively ending the comeback bid.
"I really felt like all three phases of the game made big plays," Conaway added after the game. "When you play a team that's as talented and as deep as Lipscomb, you're gonna give up some (points). We talked about weathering the storm. Don't stay in it, fight your way out of it."
TFA returns to Florida and in Week 2 will face Edgewater.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl