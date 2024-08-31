The First Academy stuns Edgewater with a late rally
If The First Academy (Orlando) Royals were looking for a signature win this high school football season, they definitely found it on Friday night.
Behind a gritty performance from transfer quarterback Salomon Georges, who threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 1 minute, 9 seconds left, TFA stunned longtime Metro Orlando power Edgewater, 28-24. Georges came to TFA this season from Leesburg.
The Royals scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win, ending Edgewater’s 28-game regular-season win streak dating to the 2021 season. In winning its second big road game, TFA ran its record to 2-0 and solidified itself as bona fide Class 1A state title contender.
TFA won a seesaw battle that had two ties, two lead changes and plenty of momentum swings. But it was the fourth quarter that had fans on the edge of their seats.
After speed back Joshua Perry scored on a 12-yard TD run to give Edgewater a 24-14 lead with 7:54 left, TFA rallied to score two touchdowns. Ryon Smith, a multi-sport star, scored on a 1-yard TD run, and then McCray caught his second TD pass from Georges with barely more than a minute left.
TFA used a powerful running game to take the early lead, 7-0, on a 16-yard TD run by former Bishop Moore star Jaelyn Powell in the first quarter. Edgewater then tied things at 7-7 in the second quarter when Lake Nona transfer Carter Emanuel zipped a 12-yard TD pass to Saphir Miller.
McCray then caught his first TD pass on a 28-yard rope from Georges to knot things again at 14-14. But Edgewater regained control when Kinley Kirvin made a 36-yard field goal for a 17-14 halftime lead.
The schools then battled it out defensively in the third quarter, setting up a frenetic fourth-quarter finish.
Edgewater will get right back at it on Tuesday, Sept. 3, when it travels to Wekiva for a make-up game. The schools had their Aug. 23 game postponed because of severe weather.
TFA will host Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 6.
