The Villages Charter Buffalo Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Villages Charter Buffalo.
2023-2024 Recap
Record: 20-12
District 4A-6 Champions, Defeating Eustis 70-68
Class 4A, Region 2 Champions Defeating Palm Bay 78-73
Class 4A Semifinalist (Losing to Andrew Jackson, 49-43)
Key Returners
6-0 senior guard Adyn Corbin who just committed to Daytona State College recently will look to initiate the offense this season where he is a deadly shooter where he can score in bunches. On the defensive end, he can guard multiple positions while using his athleticism to his advantage.
6-7 sophomore forward Jomar Bernard is a flashy athlete who plays like a guard. Bernard’s athleticism allows him to play hard and become a smooth scorer inside and out. He can also create his own shot whether he’s playing as the primary ball-handler or playing off the ball. Defensively, he does a great job when using his length as a rim protector and can get out in transition running the floor comfortably.
6-3 senior guard Ethan Bevis opens eyes with his ability to score on all three levels as well as protect the rim on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he makes the simple reads and is very smart when it comes to challenging shots at the front of the rim without fouling.
6-3 junior guard Jared Thompson is known for his lethal 3-point shooting range where he doesn’t need much space to get off a great shot. He is also very crafty where he doesn’t need the basketball in his hands to make an impact. His toughness on the defensive end allows him to be a vital two-way prospect that has gained a lot of attention for college coaches.
Key Newcomers
6-6 forward Herly Brutus transferred from Umatilla during the off-season and plays with a lot of length and toughness on both ends of the floor. He is a respectable and highly skilled three-level scoring threat along with a solid driver and finisher at the front of the rim. He does a great job at finding his teammates while using his court vision and ball-handling skills. Brutus is also a solid defender where he can guard multiple positions whether it’s challenging perimeter shooters or defending the rim.
What Are Some Expectations?
“This team has been hungry and wanting to win a state championship since their freshman year.” Head Coach Colt McDowell said. “We’ve been to the State Championship game as well as the State Semifinals in each of the last two seasons and came up short both times,” McDowell added. “This is a really mature group and am very excited that I get to coach this group of kids every day.”
Who Are Some Key Matchups to Watch?
Monday, 11/25 vs St. Petersburg (Buckshot O’Brien Classic)
Tuesday, 11/26 vs Tampa Catholic (Buckshot O’Brien Classic)
Saturday, 11/30 at St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan)
Tuesday, 12/3 vs Williston
Friday, 12/27 vs Cypress Bay (Battle at The Villages)
Thursday, 1/2 vs University Christian (Sun Bash Tampa)
Friday, 1/3 vs Gibbs (Sun Bash Tampa)
Saturday, 1/4 vs North Tampa Christian (Sun Bash Tampa)
Saturday, 1/11 vs Santa Fe Catholic (Jim Haley Shootout)
Saturday, 1/18 vs Winter Haven (Wally Keller Classic)
Friday, 1/24 vs West Oaks Academy (Iverson Roundball Classic)
Saturday, 1/25 vs Westminster Academy (Iverson Roundball Classic)