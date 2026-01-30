Cooper Flagg Was High School’s No. 1—Now He’s Doing Something No Teenager Ever Has
Cooper Flagg did not just have a big night Thursday—he rewrote history.
The Dallas Mavericks rookie erupted for 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets, setting the NBA record for most points scored in a game by a teenager. The performance pushed Flagg further into the NBA Rookie of the Year driver’s seat and served as the latest milestone in a climb that began years before he ever reached a professional floor.
For those who followed Flagg long before he became the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, the moment felt inevitable. He has spent his basketball life rising to the top, then staying there.
From Maine prodigy to national name
Flagg’s ascent began in Newport, Maine, where he starred at Nokomis Regional High School. As a freshman, he became the first freshman ever named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year while leading Nokomis to a Class A state championship.
Even then, Flagg’s impact extended beyond scoring. He defended every position, rebounded like a big, handled the ball like a guard, and dictated games with an edge that quickly separated him from his peers.
That foundation followed him south—and onto the national stage.
Montverde Academy and a championship standard
After transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg entered the most unforgiving environment in high school basketball. National schedules, college-bound lineups, and championship expectations are routine at Montverde. Flagg did not just adapt—he became the centerpiece.
During his senior season, Montverde finished a perfect 34-0 and captured a national championship. Flagg averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game while earning Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and Mr. Basketball USA honors.
That team was historically loaded. When the 2025 NBA draft arrived, Flagg was selected first overall by Dallas—and three of his Montverde teammates joined him in the first round. Derik Queen went No. 13 to the New Orleans Pelicans, Asa Newell was taken No. 23 by the Atlanta Hawks, and Liam McNeeley was selected No. 29 by the Charlotte Hornets.
Four first-round picks from the same high school roster underscored the level of talent Flagg helped lead and the winning culture that shaped his game.
No. 1 recruit, no debate
By the end of his high school career, Flagg’s place atop the rankings was unquestioned.
He finished as the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class across every major recruiting service, earning McDonald’s All-American, Nike Hoop Summit, and Jordan Brand Classic selections along the way.
From state champion freshman to national champion senior, Flagg checked every evaluative box—production, versatility, competitiveness, and winning.
One season at Duke, total validation
Flagg’s stay at Duke lasted one season, but it was definitive.
He swept national player of the year honors as a freshman, won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, and led the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He also set freshman scoring records at both Duke and the ACC level, becoming the first conference player in 25 years to reach 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in a regular season.
Any lingering questions about his NBA readiness were answered decisively.
The No. 1 pick keeps climbing
Dallas made Flagg the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, entrusting him with a major role from day one. His adjustment period was brief.
As the season progressed, Flagg’s usage increased and his production followed. He became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points, then did it again. On Thursday, he raised the bar once more, posting 49 points and 10 rebounds to set the NBA’s all-time teenage scoring record.
He now joins a short list of rookies with multiple 40-point games—a group that includes Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Larry Bird, and Anthony Edwards.
A familiar finish in sight
Flagg has built his career by claiming the top spot and refusing to give it back.
No. 1 recruit. National champion. National player of the year. No. 1 overall pick. Now the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite, with a record-setting performance as his latest calling card.
Thursday night was not a surprise. It was a reminder. Cooper Flagg has been doing this for years—the stage just keeps getting bigger.