Three-star combo guard Cam Miles commits to Florida State
Newly-hired Florida State men's basketball coach Luke Loucks has loaded up his first recruitment class from the transfer portal, but they landed their second high school commit earlier this month.
IMG Academy senior combo guard Cam Miles has announced he has committed to Florida State University, he posted on his social media accounts.
The 6-2 combo guard chose the Seminoles over notable schools such as Arizona State, East Carolina, Marshall, Temple, and several others.
Miles spent this season playing for IMG Academy's post-grad team, where he averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists per game for the Ascenders.
According to 247Sports, Miles is rated as a 3-star prospect and is the No. 202 ranked player in the nation, No. 26 ranked combo guard, and the No. 20 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2025. Miles was originally a Temple commit before requesting a release of his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal back on April 1.
Miles joins Overtime Elite's Thomas Bassong as the two high school prospects for the Seminoles this season, where they are joined by six players from the transfer portal, featuring four-star point guard Martin Somerville, power forward Alex Steen, three-star point guard Robert McCray V (Transfer from Jacksonville), three-star power forward Chauncy Wiggins (Transfer from Clemson), four-star power forward Lajae Jones (Transfer from St. Bonaventure), and four-star shooting guard Kobe McGee (Transfer from Drexel).
