Tony Williams, 4-star 2025 defensive back, transfers to Miami Central from Palm Beach Central
If there's any question if the Miami Central Rockets won't be back inching towards mountain top, Tuesday evening answered that.
The Rockets will be a state championship contending team once again come late August, especially because of some of the transfer additions to the program's roster.
According to 305 Sports, 4-star 2025 defensive back Tony Williams has transferred to Miami Central from Palm Beach Central. Williams has already committed to the University of Central Florida.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback was a force on the defensive side of the football for the Broncos in 2023. Williams finished last fall making 22 tackles, batting away 16 passes and picked off five.
The UCF commit will join an already stacked Miami Central defense, which includes safety Amari Wallace (Miami commitment), linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin (Miami commitment) and defensive lineman Floyd Boucard.
Defense isn't the only area where the Rockets have improved on during this off-season, as the offense has seen new players come in.
Bekkem Kritza left Fairview High School of Colorado back in late February to head down to South Florida. Kritza, a Penn State commitment, last season completed 129-of-197 for 1,747 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Another offensive player that landed at Miami Central was 4-star 2025 running back Kiandrea Barker transferring in from The Woodlands (Texas). Barker is also a Penn State commitment.
