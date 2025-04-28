Top 10 Central Florida High School Flag Football Postseason Rankings (4/27/2025)
Five Central Florida high school flag football teams last week remained alive in pursuit of a state championship, thanks to an array of outstanding individual performances.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida flag football postseason rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district tournament finishes, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
Reach Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
High School on SI Central Florida Flag Football Postseason Rankings
April 27, 2025
1. Apopka (14-1)
Orange County’s top team has won nine in a row after trouncing Ocala West Port, 41-0, in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal. The top-seeded Blue Darters are led by senior quarterback/linebacker Jhenell Francis, who has passed for more than 1,500 yards and 14 TDs, rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 20 TDs and made three interceptions. Apopka takes on Jacksonville Mandarin on April 28.
2. Spruce Creek (17-0)
Volusia County’s top team, which won the Class 4A, District 2 title, dropped a spot after struggling to beat St. Augustine Tocoi Creek, 6-0, in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal. Senior Jillian Truax leads the team with more than 3,100 passing yards and 31 TDs, and 1,195 yards rushing and 13 scores. The Hawks host Timber Creek on April 28.
3. Timber Creek (14-3)
The Class 4A, District 4 champ Wolves extended their win streak to nine by beating Ocala Forest, 13-6, in a Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinal. Kyla Tometi ran for a TD and threw a TD pass to Lilli Dodge to lead Timber Creek.
4. Harmony (14-4)
In a rematch of the Class 4A, District 10 championship game, Osceola County’s top team toppled Celebration again; this time, 27-20, in the Region 3 quarterfinals. The Longhorns, who have won seven straight games, take on top-seeded Wellington on April 28.
5. Celebration (14-4)
The Storm put up a fight against Harmony, falling 27-20 in the Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinals. Junior dual-threat quarterback Isabel Meadows led the team this season with more than 2,500 yards passing and a whopping 41 TDs and more than 80 yards rushing and seven scores.
6. West Orange (10-6)
The Warriors, who won the Class 4A, District 5 title, fell to top-seeded Lennard, 33-19, in a Region 2 quarterfinal.
7. Horizon (15-3)
The Hawks, who were the only team to beat Apopka this season and finished as Class 4A, District 5 runner-up, were stunned by Bloomingdale, 20-0, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
8. Oviedo (11-1)
The Class 3A, District 4 champ Lions fell hard to Ponte Vedra, 26-0, in the Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinals. They were one of only two Central Florida schools to finish the regular season unbeaten.
9. New Smyrna Beach (12-5)
The Barracudas edged Weeki Wachee, 7-6, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal. They play top-seeded Hernando (13-3) on April 28. Leading New Smyrna Beach is senior Emma Corr, who has passed for more than 1,100 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for more than 800 yards and 12 scores.
10. Jones (10-6)
The Class 2A, District 7 champ Tigers lost to unbeaten Green Cove Springs Clay, 20-6, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.
On the outside looking in: Kissimmee Gateway (11-6), Lake Howell (10-3).
Dropped out: Lake Howell.
