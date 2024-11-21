Top 10 Tampa, Florida high school boys basketball power rankings
The regular high school basketball season is here, and Tampa Bay is loaded with talent.
Last season, we saw two teams from the Tampa area reach the Final Four (Berkeley Prep and Blake). This season should be an exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
Which team is the best in the Tampa area? As the season gets underway, High School on Si will be ranking the Top 10 teams in the area.
1. Blake
The Yellow Jackets are coming off their first Final Four appearance since 2011 and reached the Class 5A State Championship game before coming up just short against a loaded Miami Norland squad. This year, they will return their dynamic duo in 6-7 junior shooting guard Jojo Philon and 6-8 senior forward Joshua Lewis. The Yellow Jackets are a strong favorite to reach the Final Four once again this season as they are now in Class 4A.
2. Tampa Catholic
The Crusaders are coming off a disappointing season by their standards finishing with a 14-15 record and reaching the regional semifinals. Despite entering last season’s District Tournament with a below .500 record, the Crusaders took home the Class 3A, District 9 Championship. Leading the team this season will be 6-1 sophomore combo guard Ayden “Skoot” Donald, 6-1 senior point guard Isaiah Campbell-Finch, and 6-4 junior small forward Willie Piggot Jr.
3. Berkeley Prep
The Buccaneers reached the Class 3A State Semifinals and had the two-time defending state champion Riviera Prep Bulldogs on the ropes. Despite losing Matthew Able (Transferred to Sagemont) the Buccaneers are expected to be one of the top-tier teams in the Tampa Bay area this season.
4. Wharton
The Wildcats are very stingy on the defensive end where they allowed just 45.2 points per game last season led by 5-9 senior combo guard Nick Womack. Look for Womack to be a lead catalyst for the Wildcats once again this season along with 6-1 senior sharpshooter Jayson Montgomery and 6-0 sophomore combo guard Sebastian Oliver.
5. Plant
The Panthers went 21-7 last season and were neck-and-neck with East Lake throughout the season in Class 7A, District 10. The Panthers return their leading scorer from last season in 6-0 senior combo guard Marion Ward.
6. Jesuit
The Tigers went 22-8 last season and graduated their dynamic backcourt in Chris Moliere and Nate Boakye. They now turn to look at their future point guard in 5-8 freshman Junior Arroyo as they also retain their frontcourt presence in 6-4 junior small forward Dylan Flach and 6-7 senior power forward Carter Reins.
7. Tampa Prep
The Terrapins went 23-4 last season and failed to make a regional playoff berth. Leading the team this season will be 6-0 senior combo guard J’London Bivens and 6-3 sophomore combo guard Myheir Session.
8. Sickles
The Gryphons finished 13-14 last season but return all five starters, featuring 6-3 sophomore combo guard Chase Weismiller, 6-2 senior guard Ian Kyler, 6-3 sophomore shooting guard Adrian Thomas, and 6-3 senior small forward Gabriel Scott. With a veteran-led group this season, The Gryphons could emerge as one of the favorites to win the Class 6A, District 10 Championship along with East Lake.
9. Bell Creek Academy
The Panthers finished 16-12 last season and reached the Class 3A, Region 2 Quarterfinals before their season ended in the hands of Cardinal Newman. Leading the team this season will be 6-0 senior combo guard Lyrique Sartin, 6-0 freshman point guard Jaylan Johnson, and 6-7 junior power forward Josiah Payne.
10. Gaither
The Cowboys finished 15-12 last season and reached the Class 6A, Region 3 Quarterfinals as their strength of schedule was good enough to squeak into the postseason. They ended their season winning 9 of their last 11 games. Leading the team this season will be 6-2 sophomore point guard Josiah Manrow and 6-4 senior shooting guard Jayce Humphries.