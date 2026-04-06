National High School Softball Top 25 - April 6, 2026

The logjam at the top of the high school softball rankings between two Alabama programs ended this past week, as Thompson suffered a stunning loss to Wetumpka.

Wetumpka, which moved into the rankings with the victory, debuted at No. 14, as Thompson dropped to fifth overall from No. 2.

Orange Beach continues to stick at the top, winning 25 consecutive games.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - April 6, 2026

1. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 25-0

In 25 games played, the Makos have allowed a total of 22 runs while scoring 236.

2. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 30-0

Thirty games up, and 30 games down for the Cavaliers, who have scored 320 runs.

3. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 27-3

The Eagles have reeled off 11 straight since their last loss.

4. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 25-1

The Lions have won 12 in a row since a loss to fellow Texas state power Barbers Hill.

5. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 26-1-1

Wetumpka pulled off a 4-2 win in eight over the Warriors.

6. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 15-1-1

The Wolves survived a scare vs. 9-11 O’Connor, winning 3-1.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 23-2

The Cardinals have not lost since late in February.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 23-5

Four consecutive shutouts for Katy, who has won five straight.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 11-2

The Cougars have recorded five straight shutouts since a pair of close losses in tournament play.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 7-0

The Cougars finally hit the field, posting seven consecutive wins while scoring 59 runs.

11. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 6-0

12. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 1-0

13. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 19-5

14. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 28-3

15. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 12-1

16. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 16-0

17. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 18-0

18. Fullerton (Fullerton, California)

Record: 15-1

19. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 15-0

20. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 22-4-1

21. Riverton (Riverton, Utah)

Record: 12-1

22. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 22-3

23. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 23-4

24. Pace (Pace, Florida)

Record: 15-2

25. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 11-3

Dropped out: No. 21 Clyde.