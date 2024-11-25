Top 25 Central Florida high school football rankings (11/25/2024)
Central Florida high school football teams continued their march for a state championship, with more than a few players recording impressive performances.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the SBLive Top 25 Central Florida football rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district finishes, and playoff seeding and results. The Top 25 will change week to week as we work toward the FHSAA title games to be held Dec. 11-14 at Florida International University in Miami.
1. Jones (12-0)
Last week: 1
The Tigers are tearing up the field in their quest for a first-ever state championship, routing Zephyrhills, 41-18, in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal game. Top-seeded Jones on Friday will host third-seeded Ocala Vanguard (11-1), which edged Lake Wales, 30-23.
2. Cocoa (8-3)
Last week: 2
The two-time defending state champ Tigers mauled yet another opponent, this time, Tampa Berkeley Prep, 37-12, in a Class 2A Region 2 semifinal. Cocoa has scored 100 points in two playoffs games. The top-seeded Tigers next host Newberry (10-2), which beat Bradford, 34-19, last week.
3. Dr. Phillips (11-1)
Last week: 4
The Panthers got tremendous balance in blasting Jupiter, 35-0, in a Class 7A, Region 3 semifinal game. They scored via the pass, run and on defense. Second-seeded DP on Friday hosts fourth-seeded Vero Beach (8-3), which upset top-seeded Palm Beach Atlantic, 21-20.
4. Lake Mary (10-2)
Last week: 5
The Rams dismantled Spruce Creek, 52-32, for their second consecutive postseason blowout. Top-seeded Lake Mary, which has won eight straight, on Friday hosts rival and second-seeded Seminole (10-1), which rallied to beat University High (Orange City), 24-20, last week.
5. Seminole (10-1)
Last week: 6
The Seminoles won a wild one last week, rallying past University High (Orange City), 24-20, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal. The Seminoles next play Lake Mary, which defeated the Seminoles, 29-14, during the regular season.
6. Edgewater (10-2)
Last week: 3
The Eagles watched their seven-game win streak come to an end at the hands of talented Tampa Bay Tech, 28-17, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal. Edgewater has lost just one regular-season game in three years.
7. Kissimmee Osceola (10-2)
Last week: 8
The Kowboys continue to roll in the Class 6A playoffs, blasting Plant City Durant, 35-6, last week in the Region 2 semifinals. The Kowboys, who have won seven straight, on Friday face their toughest test, yet, at top-seeded and unbeaten Armwood (12-0) in the regional final. Armwood edged Plant, 21-17, last week.
8. Eau Gallie (11-1)
Last week: 7
The Commodores, who are seeded No. 1 in Class 3A, Region 2, swamped Titusville, 44-7, in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal game. Eau Gallie this Friday hosts second-seeded Bishop Moore Catholic (10-2), which beat Dunnellon, 38-15, last week.
9. University High School (Orange City) (9-3)
Last week: 10
The third-seeded Titans nearly pulled the upset last week, falling to Seminole, 24-20, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal. University led 14-0 at halftime before collapsing.
10. Spruce Creek (8-4)
Last week: 9
The No. 5 seeded Hawks ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 7A, Region 1 semifinals, falling to top-seeded Lake Mary, 52-32. Spruce Creek finished strong, however, winning three of its last four games.
11. West Orange (10-2)
Last week: 12
The third-seeded Warriors remain on the march in the Class 7A playoffs after surprising second-seeded Plant City, 26-25, in a Region 2 semifinal. West Orange on Friday visits longtime power and No. 1 seed Venice (11-1), which crushed Newsome, 56-17, last week.
12. Vero Beach (8-3)
Last week: 13
The Indians stretched their win streak to eight by stunning top-seeded Palm Beach Atlantic, 21-20, in a Region 3 semifinal game. Seeded No. 4, they face another tough test on Friday when they travel to play second-seeded Dr. Phillips (11-1) in the regional final.
13. Bishop Moore (10-2)
Last week: 11
The Hornet stung another playoff opponent last Friday, burning Dunnellon, 38-15, in the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinals. Second-seeded Bishop Moore on Friday faces a monster task at top-seeded Eau Gallie, which features multiple Division I prospects and one of the toughest defenses in the state.
14. Oviedo (8-3)
Last week: 14
The Lions lost their Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal game to Pace, 49-21.
15. Winter Park (7-4)
Last week: 15
The Wildcats, consistently one of Metro Orlando’s best teams, ended their season early with a hard-fought 31-23 loss to University High (Orange City) in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
16. Titusville (7-5)
Last week: 16
The Terriers had their win streak snapped at five with a 44-7 loss to top-seeded Eau Gallie in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal. It was the second loss to the Commodores this season.
17. Evans (6-5)
Last week: 17
The Trojans, who clinched their first winning season since 2012 on Nov. 1 when they beat rival Oak Ridge, ended their season early with a 42-21 loss to second-seeded Gainesville Buchholz in a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
18. Merritt Island (7-4)
Last week: 18
The traditionally tough Mustangs lost an overtime heartbreaker to rival Titusville, 17-14, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
19. DeLand (5-6)
Last week: 19
A year after advancing to the state semifinals, the Bulldogs ended their season early with a 49-14 Class 7A regional quarterfinal loss to Lake Mary, one of the best teams in Florida. The future looks promising, though, for DeLand, which features dynamic freshman Taijh Moore.
20. Rockledge (6-4)
Last week: 20
The Raiders were shockingly eliminated early, falling to Zephyrhills, 35-15, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal. Rockledge entered the game as the No. 4 seed; Zephyrhills, No. 5.
21. New Smyrna Beach (8-3)
Last week: 21
The Barracudas ended their season early with a 52-19 Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Polk County power Lake Wales, which won a state championship in 2022.
22. Mainland (5-6)
Last week: 22
The defending state champ Buccaneers entered the Class 5A playoffs on a five-game win streak, but the seventh seed out of Region 1 fell to No. 2 Tallahassee Leon, 21-0, in a quarterfinal game.
23. Apopka (4-6)
Last week: 23
The Blue Darters, who are just two years removed from being a state runner-up, ended their season early with a 20-19 loss to West Orange in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
24. South Lake (7-4)
Last week: 24
The Eagles, who compiled their best record since 2014 when they went 8-3, ended their season early with a 35-17 loss to Plant City Durant in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
25. Mount Dora (8-3)
Last week: 25
The Hurricanes ended their season with a 28-7 Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Dunnellon. But Mount Dora, coached by Luke Hutchinson, finished with its best record since 2014 (9-3).
On the outside looking in: Ocoee, Boone, Leesburg, Lake Nona, Viera, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Orlando Christian Prep, Lyman, Melbourne Central Catholic, Tavares, Astronaut, Hagerty, Melbourne, Tohopekaliga, Holy Trinity Episcopal, St. Cloud, Wekiva.