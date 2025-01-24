Top 25 Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/23/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams are playing at peak form as they prepare for the postseason.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the next set of High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida girls’ basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
1. Montverde Academy (16-1)
Last week: 1
The area’s top team has won nine straight games. Junior Saniyah Hall (20.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, 2.7 steals per game, 1.1 blocks per game) leads the Eagles.
2. DME Academy (17-4)
Last week: 2
The elite sports academy in Daytona Beach has won four of its last five games. Leading DME is junior guard GiGi Battle (17.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.2 spg).
3. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee) (15-4)
Last week: 3
The Eagles have won eight of their last nine games. Leading the way is senior guard Jayshlynn Vega (12.8 ppg, 2.1 spg).
4. Palm Bay (16-7)
Last week: 4
Brevard County’s top team has won seven straight, the last six against Central Florida teams. Leading the Pirates is senior point guard Jaida Civil (20.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.8 apg, 3.5 spg).
5. New Smyrna Beach (16-5)
Last week: 6
Volusia County’s top team has won five of its last six games, including big victories against Lake Howell and Seminole. Senior combo guard Olivia Olson leads the Barracudas (23.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3.4 spg, 1.1 bpg).
6. Dr. Phillips (13-9)
Last week: 7
The traditional Central Florida power is on a roll, winning eight of its last nine games. Leading the Panthers is junior combo guard Kendall Perry (14.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.6 spg).
7. Montverde Academy Gold (11-5)
Last week: 5
The private school’s second-level team has won four of its last six games.
8. Holy Trinity Episcopal (13-6)
Last week: 8
The Brevard County private school has won 10 of its 11 games, including a 61-57 victory against Kissimmee Gateway. Leading the Tigers is star eighth-grade combo guard Leila Bryant (20.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.8 apg).
9. The First Academy (Orlando) (15-4)
Last week: 9
The Royals have won three straight games, including a big 43-39 victory against Lake Highland Prep. Leading TFA is sophomore point guard Bianca Hall (22.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg).
10. Ocoee (17-3)
Last week: 10
The Knights have won five of their last six games. Leading the way is talented junior Dakara Merthie (26.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4.1 spg).
11. Timber Creek (19-4)
Last week: 12
The Wolves have won four straight behind star senior Serene Exalant (15.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.8 spg).
12. Windermere Prep (16-6)
Last week: 11
The Lakers have won four of their last five games. The private school is led by sophomore guard Mikayla Evans (19.0 ppg).
13. Central Florida Christian Academy (Kissimmee) (15-5)
Last week: 13
The Eagles have won four of their last five games. Leading CFCA is senior combo guard Soraya Jokhan (10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 spg).
14. Oak Ridge (15-7)
Last week: 17
The Pioneers have won four straight and eight of their last nine games. Leading Oak Ridge is sophomore combo guard Khalise Vidal (13.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 6.0 apg, 3.3 spg).
15. Leesburg (8-8)
Last week: 19
The Lake County squad has won two of its last three games. The Yellow Jackets are led by senior combo guard Ariyana Hester (15.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.5 spg).
16. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando) (10-12)
Last week: Not ranked
The Falcons are gaining altitude, winning two of their last three games, including a 55-38 victory against Lake Highland Prep. Leading the way is senior point guard Zora Jackson (8.0 ppg, 1.6 spg).
17. Seminole (Sanford) (15-6)
Last week: 18
The Seminoles have won six of their last seven games. Last week, they beat The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Deltona and Lake Mary.
18. Kissimmee Gateway (15-3)
Last week: 16
The Panthers have won six of their last seven games, including a 76-46 romp against Osceola County rival Harmony. Leading the way is freshman shooting guard Ashlynn Day (22.6 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 7.9 spg).
19. Lake Highland Prep (9-11)
Last week: 14
The Highlanders, who play a tough schedule, last week lost to Southeastern Prep Academy, beat Trinity Prep, and fell to Sarasota Cardinal Mooney. Leading LHP is junior guard Myanna Hatchette (11.0 ppg, 1.3 apg).
20. Edgewater (14-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Eagles have won seven straight after a slow start. Leading the way is Kaliyah Simmons (22.0 ppg, 2.0 spg).
21. Lake Howell (17-5)
Last week: 15
The Silver Hawks have won six of their last seven games, including a 47-39 victory against Lake Mary. Leading the Seminole County school is senior Mazaiah Marc (15.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.1 spg).
22. Lake Mary (14-7)
Last week: 20
The Rams have won four of their last six games. Last week, they beat Lake Brantley and St. Cloud, and lost to Seminole.
23. DeLand (15-7)
Last week: 21
The Bulldogs have won four in a row, including a 42-36 victory against Viera.
24. DME Academy Regional (Daytona Beach) (9-7)
Last week: Not ranked
DME has won three straight, including a 56-27 romp against Montverde Gold. Leading the way is junior Zora Daramola (9.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg).
25. Heritage (16-6)
Last week: 23
The Panthers have roared back after a slow start, winning 12 of their last 14 games. The South Brevard school is led by junior combo guard Kaeley Ciceron (14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4.7 spg).
On the outside looking in: Spruce Creek (9-11), Sebastian River (12-5), Mount Dora Christian (11-8), Horizon (12-7), Cocoa (14-6), St. Cloud (13-6), Bayside (14-7), East River (11-7), Jones (13-6), Mainland (10-7), Viera (10-9), Winter Springs (14-5), Eustis (14-4), Space Coast (15-8), Harmony (10-7), East Ridge (13-3), Tohopekaliga (12-4), Altamonte Christian (14-7), Boone (10-11), The Master’s Academy-Oviedo (13-6), South Lake (7-5), Melbourne (12-10), Umatilla (7-4), Edgewood (10-6), Celebration (8-8).
