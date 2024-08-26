Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball rankings (8/26/2024)
When it comes to Florida high school volleyball, the Gulf Coast and South Florida rule the roost. And things shouldn’t be much different in 2024.
SBLive took a look at last year’s results and national polling, as well as program history, in forming our preseason/Week 1 volleyball poll for this season. Last year, five of the seven classification state champs came from either the Gulf Coast (Plant, Carrollwood Day School, Seacrest Country Day) or South Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas, Gulliver Prep).
But to be fair, talent abounds across the state as Central Florida and North Florida also are traditionally competitive. Orlando private schools Lake Highland Prep and Bishop Moore Catholic each have won six state championships, and North Florida’s Middleburg and the Panhandle’s Baker High School won state titles in 2023.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason/Week 1 SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. 1. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (1-0)
Last year: 31-2
The defending Class 3A state champs are ranked No. 15 nationally by SBLive but have dropped a classification this season. The Patriots, however, should have no trouble serving up a winning season as they lost only impactful senior from last year’s squad: setter Naomi Chinchar (924 assists in 2023), who now is at West Point. They return some talented players in junior right-side hitter/outside hitter Elena Dibbs-Frantz (Ole Miss commit), senior middle hitter/outside hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz (VCU commit, 243 kills, 72 blocks), senior Libero Mattea Casale (345 digs, Purdue commit) and 6-foot-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar (573 kills, 67 blocks, 266 digs), one of the best hitters in the country.
2. Plant High School (Tampa) (1-0)
Last year: 25-3
The defending Class 7A state champs are loaded again and should make a run for a 13th overall title. Senior 6-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic (366 kills), a Tennessee commit, leads the Panthers. They also return 6-0 senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper (83 blocks), 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta (220 kills, Mercy University), and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic (629 assists).
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) (1-0)
Last year: 27-3
The defending Class 6A state champions should make a run for a seventh overall title with the likes of returnees Zori Brown, senior outside hitter (228 kills); Mikayla Porter, 6-0 senior opposite/setter (176 kills); Tameary Wardlaw, senior outside hitter/Libero (303 digs); and Malia Brooks, senior setter (508 assists, Emory University).
4. Winter Park (2-0)
Last year: 29-3
The Wildcats were one of the youngest teams in Central Florida last year (only three seniors) and still advanced to the Class 7A state title match, where it fell to Plant. They must overcome the loss of stellar 6-3 outside hitter Fallon Stewart (559 kills, 262 digs, Cincinnati-signee) to graduation, but they should be extremely competitive again with the return of 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli (273 kills, 60 blocks), 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino (280 kills, 264 digs), and senior setter Tyler Peluso (1,060 assists).
5. Gulliver Prep (Miami) (1-0)
Last year: 29-3
The defending Class 4A state champs drop a classification this season, meaning the Raiders must now compete in the toughest class in Florida. They also lost seven seniors to graduation, including middle hitter Jackie Taylor (418 kills, 108 blocks), Libero Sophia Wong (358 digs), outside hitter/right-side hitter Hailey Brenner (254 digs, 175 kills), and setter Maya Pace (787 assists, 207 digs, 47 blocks). Top returnees are senior outside hitter/right-side hitter Julia Rose Rivera (251 kills), and senior middle hitter Micaela Navarro (46 blocks).
6. Middleburg (2-0)
Last year: 27-5
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos are one of the premier teams in North Florida and should be very strong again, losing just three seniors. Although they lost star outside hitter/middle hitter Connor Rahn (425 kills, 304 digs) to graduation, they return senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum (373 kills), junior middle blocker/opposite Kate Lowery (50 blocks), senior Libero/defensive specialist Morgan Padgett (337 digs), and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo (785 assists).
7. Viera (1-0)
Last year: 27-5
The Hawks have become a state power under the coaching of Sarah Spinner, a former Kentucky star. They finished as Class 6A state runner-up to St. Thomas Aquinas last year, but lost seven seniors from that team, including setters Mallory Merz (559 assists, Tennessee) and Isabella Starck (434 kills, 414 assists, 354 digs, 27 blocks Penn State), and outside hitter Sophia Jones (276 kills). Back for another go-around are senior opposite Haley Beigh (240 kills), and 5-11 junior middle hitter Brennan Turner.
8. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (1-0)
Last year: 20-7
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers should make another title run after losing just two seniors from last year’s team that advanced to the Class 3A regional finals. Top returnees are senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Hannah Hankerson (281 kills, 281 digs), 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge (533 assists, 190 kills, 33 blocks, 151 digs, Oregon commit), 5-10 sophomore middle hitter Maya Gray (38 blocks), and senior Libero Lily Hayes (442 digs, Florida commit).
9. Westminster Christian (Miami) (2-0)
Last year: 24-9
The team finished as Class 3A state runner-up last year to Carrollwood Day School but dropped a classification this year and could very well see Carrollwood Day School again in the playoffs. The Warriors lost only a handful of seniors to graduation, including setter Alyssa Cadavid (921 assists, Georgia State). Top returnees are: 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles (525 kills, 33 blocks, Georgia commit), senior Libero Zoey Matias (456 digs, 335 kills, Missouri commit), and junior defensive specialist/middle hitter Cassie Thomas.
10. Jupiter High School (2-0)
Last year: 25-4
The Warriors lost six seniors from last year’s Class 7A state semifinals team, and most of them were statistical leaders, including outside hitter Sarah Brodner (239 kills, Virginia), middle hitter Lexi Figoras (187 kills, 97 blocks), defensive specialist/outside hitter Jordan Guarneri and setter Isabel Voss (436 assists). Jupiter will be looking to 6-1 senior outside hitter Ava Webster (223 kills), junior Libero Macy Mcamis (464 digs), and senior setter Kate Guarneri (433 assists) to set the pace this season.
11. Chiles (Tallahassee) (3-0)
Last year: 25-6
The Timberwolves lost five seniors from last year’s Class 6A state semifinals team, but the squad had a nice balance of youth that contributed to the team’s playoff run. Chiles, however, dropped a classification this year and could face Middleburg at some point in the playoffs. The Timberwolves return some big-time players in senior outside hitter Kate Stewart (322 digs, 308 kills, TCU commit), junior outside hitter/right-side hitter Lindsay Smith (316 kills), senior middle blocker Gaby Harnden (80 blocks), and junior setter Natalie Gibson (979 assists, 292 digs).
12. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (1-0)
Last year: 23-8
The six-time state champ Highlanders ran all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals with only four seniors last year, so, expectations are high this season. They return all their statistical leaders, including senior outside hitters Kierstin Bevelle (282 kills, 248 digs, Florida Atlantic University commit) and Natalie Harris (255 kills), senior Libero Jannelize Perez (449 digs, New Hampshire commit), and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green (804 assists, College of the Holy Cross commit).
13. Venice (2-0)
Last year: 22-7
The six-time state champ Indians lost veteran coach Brian Wheatley, who left the Gulf Coast school after 31 years to take the same position at Auburn (Ala.) High, but figure to make a smooth transition under new coach Jay Lantham, a former assistant. The Indians won it all in 2022 and advanced to the Class 7A regional finals last year. Although they lost six seniors to graduation, they return some talent in senior outside hitter/setter Summer Kohler (363 kills, USC Upstate, S.C.), and senior Libero Brighton Ferguson (348 digs).
14. Seacrest Country Day (Naples) (2-1)
Last year: 29-3
The defending Class 2A state champs have dropped a classification this year and figure to dominate after losing only two seniors from last year’s squad. Top returnees for the Stingrays are senior outside hitter/opposite Sami Soderland (372 kills, Georgetown commit), senior setter Milena Lopez (1,035 assists), senior middle blocker/opposite Klaudia Beach (70 blocks), and senior Libero Alexa Haley (407 digs, Florida Gulf Coast commit).
15. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (0-0)
Last year: 25-4
The Conquerors last year advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals, but lost six seniors from that team. The North Florida private school also dropped a classification, meaning they may see powerhouse Carrollwood Day School at some point in the playoffs. Expected to lead TCA are: senior Amaria King (492 kills, 261 digs, Marquette commit), senior middle hitter Tyauna Williams (58 blocks), and senior Libero/setter Ariel Ross (530 assists).
16. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (1-0)
Last year: 23-8
The Crusaders lost eight seniors from last year’s team that marched all the way to the Class 4A state semifinals. The squad will rely on senior middle hitter Olivia Ryno (188 kills, 52 blocks), and junior middle hitter/outside hitter Sofia Muino (170 kills) in what looks to be a rebuilding season.
17. Doral Academy (0-0)
Last year: 23-8
The Firebirds used a balance of seniors and youth to advance to the Class 7A state semifinals last season. Leading the way this year are 6-1 senior middle hitter Erin Mcmullen (157 kills), and senior defensive specialist/Libero Bianca Hanks (134 digs).
18. Boca Raton Christian (1-0)
Last week: 27-4
The defending Class 2A state runner-up Blazers will take on a new challenge this year as they drop a classification. They lost no seniors from last year’s squad, giving them a big boost in their transition. Expected to lead BRC are senior outside hitter Tekoa Barnes (500 kills, 240 digs Oklahoma commit), freshman Natalia Marciante (57 blocks), senior Libero Gabby Irizarry (241 digs, Palm Beach Atlantic commit) and sophomore setter Caitlin Crino (721 assists).
19. Timber Creek (Orlando) (1-1)
Last year: 21-9
The Wolves pushed Winter Park to five sets in last year’s Class 7A regional final, but they lost 11 seniors from that talented team. Players to watch are senior middle blocker Sydney Davis (96 blocks) and junior setter Valerie Yambao (428 assists).
20. Boca Raton High School (0-0)
Last year: 21-4
The Bobcats may have to claw their way back to prominence after losing six seniors from last year’s team that advanced to the Class 7A regional finals. Expected to lead them this season are 6-3 senior outside hitter Mija Bendzuite (209 digs, 275 kills, Cal commit), 6-2 senior middle hitter Sophia Oliveira (107 blocks) and senior outside hitter Bella Troncale (120 digs).
21. Osceola (Kissimmee) (2-0)
Last year: 23-7
The Kowboys lost five seniors from last year’s team that advanced to the Class 7A regional finals, but nearly every statistical leader last season was an underclassman – a good sign for 2024. Back for another go-around are junior star outside hitters Cate Palmi (516 kills, 255 digs) and 5-11 Jordin Southall (406 kills, 216 digs), 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio (72 blocks), 5-10 junior middle blocker Mikayla Matthews (68 blocks), and junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo (393 digs). Osceola, however, lost star senior Alex Liggeri (1,023 assists) to graduation.
22. Florida State University High School (Tallahassee) (1-0)
Last year: 24-6
The Seminoles lost six seniors, including setter Kenzie Hultquist (383 kills) and middle hitter Amelia Wass de czege (213 kills, 114 blocks), from last year’s team that advanced to the Class 3A regional finals. Senior Libero Gabby Kellogg (363 digs) returns.
23. Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando) (2-0)
Last year: 23-9
Last year’s Class 4A state runner-up team was senior-heavy (seven graduated), but the Hornets return some talented athletes in senior outside hitters Leah McDonald (44 blocks, 273 kills, University of North Florida commit) and 6-1 Anika Groom (250 digs, 227 kills). Bishop Moore has won six state titles in its illustrious history.
24. Barron Collier (Naples) (0-3)
Last year: 26-7
BC last year finished as state runner-up in Class 5A but dropped a classification for 2024. The Cougars lost six seniors from last year’s squad, but return senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Charlotte Mongin (454 digs, 224 kills), and senior middle blocker/middle hitter/right-side hitters Miriam Weintraub (62 blocks) and Sofia Locadia (194 kills, 107 blocks, Charlotte commit).
25. Merritt Island (1-0)
Last year: 23-7
The Mustangs last year galloped all the way to the Class 5A state semifinals but have dropped a classification this season. Although they lost five players to graduation, the Mustangs return most of their statistical leaders. Expected to lead the team are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz (291 kills, 280 digs, Flagler College), senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson (240 digs), and junior setter Annabelle Jones (514 assists, 169 digs).
Honorable Mention: Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Hagerty (Oviedo), Gulf Breeze, Bloomingdale (Valrico), Ponte Vedra, Oviedo, Lourdes Academy (Miami), Fort Myers, Jensen Beach, Wesley Chapel, Ridgeview (Orange Park), Gulf Coast (Naples), Okeechobee, Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach), Santa Fe (Alachua), Estero, Pine Crest (Fort Lauderdale), King’s Academy (West Palm Beach), Ransom Everglades (Miami), Oak Hall (Gainesville), Orangewood Christian School (Maitland), Christs Church Academy (Jacksonville), St. John Lutheran (Ocala), Jupiter Christian, Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), Baker, Branford, Blountstown.