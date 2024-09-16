Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball rankings (9/16/2024)
The Gulf Coast continued its domination of high school volleyball one month into the season, with three Tampa schools in the top five of SBLive’s Florida Girls Volleyball Top 25 holding their ground.
Top-ranked Plant, No. 2 Carrollwood Day School and No. 4 Berkeley Prep continued their stellar play as schools head into the latter half of September.
Meanwhile, two other Gulf Coast schools – No. 9 First Baptist Academy (Naples) and No. 22 Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) – made their debut. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) is holding at No. 18.
Also making its debut is No. 15 Cypress Bay (Weston) out of South Florida.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 4 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
SBLIVE TOP 25 FLORIDA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Plant High School (Tampa) (12-0)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 7A state champs beat Clearwater Calvary Christian, 3-1; Trinity Catholic (Ocala), 3-0; and Tampa Prep, 3-1. Plant is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercy University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
2. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (12-1)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots swept Braden River (Bradenton), 3-0, to win their sixth straight. Leading the Patriots are 6-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior middle hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton.
3. Winter Park (11-1)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats swept Seminole, 3-0, and outlasted No. 12 Lake Brantley, 3-2. Winter Park visits Lake Highland Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (9-1)
Last week: 4
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers last week recorded their seventh and eighth sweep of the season, beating Venice and Tampa Prep, 3-0. Berkeley visits Plant on Sept. 17 and Clearwater Central Catholic on Sept. 19, and hosts Sickles (Tampa) on Sept. 20 and Newsome (Lithia) on Sept. 21. Top returnees are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
5. Gulf Breeze (14-0)
Last week: 5
The Dolphins swept Pensacola Catholic, 3-0, to remain unbeaten. They host Washington (Pensacola) on Sept. 17 and Arnold (Panama City Beach) on Sept. 18, and then visit Tallahassee Chiles on Sept. 19. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
6. Chiles (Tallahassee) (11-1)
Last week: 6
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, stretched their win streak to eight with four more 3-0 sweeps. They defeated Tallahassee Leon and Niceville, and then Harvest Community (Jacksonville), Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) and Ponte Vedra on a North Florida road trip. Chiles visits Wakulla (Crawfordville) on Sept. 18, hosts Gulf Breeze on Sept. 19, and travels to Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) on Sept. 20.
7. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (10-3)
Last week: 15
The Celtics last week swept Venice and Tampa Prep by 3-0 scores, and then fell to Plant, 3-0. They host Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando) on Sept. 17 and visit Ocala Forest on Sept. 19. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, sophomore middle blocker Addyson Avery, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’farrell.
8. Middleburg (11-3)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos last week defeated Fleming Island (Orange Park), 3-1. They host Oaklead (Orange Park) on Sept. 19. Leading the way are senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum, senior Libero/defensive specialist Morgan Padgett, and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo.
9. First Baptist Academy (Naples) (9-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lions are roaring this season, losing only to longtime power Clearwater Central Catholic, 2-0, on Sept. 6. Last week, they beat Bishop Verot (Fort Myers), 3-0; Seacrest County Day (Naples), 3-2; and Canterbury (Fort Myers), 3-1. They host Seacrest County Day on Sept. 19.
10. Oviedo (10-2)
Last week: 13
The Lions, who last year surged to the Class 6A regional finals, swept Lake Howell (Winter Park), 3-0, and defeated Lake Highland Prep, 3-1. They visit Timber Creek on Sept. 17 and crosstown rival Hagerty on Sept. 19. Oviedo is led by seniors Rylee Yarborough and Olivia Klimis.
11. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (8-3)
Last week: 7
The six-time state champ Highlanders beat Montverde Academy, 3-1, and fell to Oviedo, 3-1. They host No. 3 Winter Park on Sept. 17 and visit Winter Park on Sept. 19 in a home-and-away series. Leading the team are senior outside hitters Elena Maynulet and Kierstin Bevelle, sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, senior Libero Jannelize Perez, and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green.
12. Osceola (Kissimmee) (13-3)
Last week: 11
The Kowboys last week swept The First Academy (Orlando), Harmony and Windermere by 3-0 scores. They host Hagerty (Oviedo) on Sept. 17 and visit Tohopekaliga (Kissimmee) on Sept. 18. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
13. DeLand (14-2)
Last week: 12
The Bulldogs last week snapped a two-game losing streak by sweeping Timber Creek (Orlando) and Spruce Creek (Port Orange) by 3-0 scores; and then went 3-0 to win Top Select’s Sunsetter Tournament. DeLand defeated West Port (Ocala), 2-0; Timber Creek, 2-1; and Beachside (St. Johns), 2-0. The Dawgs host Mainland (Daytona Beach) on Sept. 16 and Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs) on Sept. 18. Leading DeLand are senior outside hitter Erynn Gotsch, senior middle hitter Ava Scott, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
14. Niceville (15-3)
Last week: 8
The Eagles last week lost to South Walton (South Rosa), 3-1; beat Crestview, 3-0; and then fell to Chiles, 3-0. They host Tate (Cantonment) on Sept. 19. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Elise Smith and sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vignali.
15. Cypress Bay (Weston) (7-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Lightning remained unbeaten after sweeping Cooper City and Stoneman Douglas (Parkland) by 3-0 scores and Sagemont, 3-2. They host Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale) on Sept. 17 and visit Western (Davie) on Sept. 19.
16. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (11-1)
Last week: 16
The Rams last week swept Lake Mary Prep and Foundation Academy (Winter Garden) by 3-0 scores. They visit The First Academy (Orlando) on Sept. 16, host The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) on Sept. 17 and travel to St. John Lutheran (Ocala) on Sept. 19. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Kennedy Langmo, senior middle hitter Sydney Recca, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
17. Merritt Island (9-3)
Last week: 17
The Mustangs, who last year raced to the Class 5A state semifinals, last week swept Edgewood (Merritt Island), 3-0; lost to Bishop Moore, 2-0; and defeated Viera, 3-0. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
18. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) (12-2)
Last week: 18
The Mustangs last week swept St. Petersburg Catholic and Indian Rocks Christian (Largo) by 3-0 scores. They visit Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg) on Sept. 17. Leading the way are sophomore middle hitters Candice Holloway and Aaliyah Cancellari.
19. Boca Raton High School (6-1)
Last week: 20
The Bobcats extended their win streak to six with a 3-2 victory against Lourdes Academy (Miami) and a 3-0 sweep of Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale). They host Jupiter on Sept. 17 and visit Spanish River (Boca Raton) on Sept 19. Leading Boca are 6-3 senior outside hitter Mija Bendzuite, Cal commit; 6-2 senior middle hitter Sophia Oliveira; freshman outside hitter Lia Ray; and sophomore setter Alex Toman.
20. Oak Hall (Gainesville) (10-2)
Last week: 22
The Eagles last week snapped a two-match losing streak by sweeping St. Francis Catholic (Gainesville) and Countryside Christian (Gainesville) by 3-0 scores. The visit Columbia (Lake City) on Sept. 17 and P.K. Yonge (Gainesville) on Sept. 19.
21. Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale) (10-3)
Last week: 23
The Panthers beat Sagemont Prep (Weston), 3-1; swept Benjamin, 2-0; lost to Ransom Everglades (Miami), 2-1; and defeated St. Andrew’s (Boca Raton), 2-1. They host Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale) on Sept. 17 and Westminster Christian (Miami) on Sept. 19. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Mia Gold, freshman middle hitter Elizabeth Schneider, and senior setter Isabella Medeiros.
22. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) (11-2)
Last week: Unranked
The Cougars enter the Top 25 after a strong start to the 2024 season. Their only losses have come to Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis) and Pine Crest School. They visit No. 2 Carrollwood Day School on Sept. 17 and host Venice on Sept. 19.
23. Sagemont Prep (Weston) (11-3)
Last week: 24
The Lions last week lost to Pine Crest School, 3-1; beat North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek), 3-1; and then fell to Cypress Bay (Weston), 3-2. They visit Mater Lakes Academy (Miami) on Sept. 17. Sophomore setter Juliana Lugo and sophomore outside hitter Ailani Leon Guerrero are among the leaders for the Lions.
24. Westminster Christian (Miami) (6-4)
Last week: 25
The defending Class 3A state runner-up Warriors beat Lourdes Academy (Miami), 3-2. They visit Doral Academy on Sept. 17 and Pine Crest School on Sept. 19. Westminster is led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
25. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (9-3)
Last week: 19
The Crusaders, who last year marched to the Class 4A state semifinals, last week edged Jacksonville Bolles, 3-2; and lost to Chiles, 3-0. They host Providence School (Jacksonville) on Sept. 17 and visit Ridgeview (Orange Park) on Sept 19. Leading the squad are senior middle hitter Olivia Ryno, freshman middle hitter Chelsea Akakatang, junior Libero Alexis Sowers, and senior setter Caroline Snyder.
Dropped out: Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), Jupiter Christian.
Honorable Mention: Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), Jupiter Christian, Jupiter High School, Boca Raton Christian, Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando), Mandarin (Jacksonville), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Gulliver Prep (Miami), Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Seacrest Country Day (Naples), Clearwater Central Catholic, Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), Ponte Vedra, Fort Myers, Jensen Beach, Gulf Coast (Naples), Okeechobee, Santa Fe (Alachua), Estero, Olympia (Orlando), Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), Branford.