Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball state rankings (10/7/2024)
Winter Park has been Central Florida’s premier team for a while now. Now, the Wildcats can say they are the top team in the entire state.
By virtue of its hard-fought 3-2 victory last week against No. 1 Plant, Winter Park moved into the top spot in this week’s SBLive Florida High School Girls Volleyball rankings. The schools played for the Class 7A state title last year, with Plant winning.
Tallahassee Chiles holds at No. 3. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) jumped 15 spots to No. 9 after finishing as runner-up in the Bishop Moore Invitational in Orlando.
Surging into the Top 25 are No. 19 Beachside (St. Johns) and No. 23 Calvary Christian (Clearwater).
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 7 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE FLORIDA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Winter Park (21-1)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats last week toppled three state powers: Orangewood Christian School, 3-1; Plant, 3-2; and Hagerty, 3-0. Winter Park has won 16 straight. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, junior middle hitter Amber McClain, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
2. Plant High School (Tampa) (16-1)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 7A state champs swept Tampa Sickles, 3-0, and then fell to Winter Park, 3-2, in a rematch of last year’s state title match. The loss snapped the Panthers’ 27-match win streak. Plant then went on to sweep Hagerty, 3-0. The Panthers play twice this week, including hosting longtime power Lake Highland Prep on Oct. 9.
3. Chiles (Tallahassee) (17-1)
Last week: 3
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, stretched their win streak to 14 by beating Tallahassee schools Lincoln, 3-0, and Maclay, 3-1. They play two matches this week, including at defending Class 5A state champ Middleburg on Oct. 8.
4. Cypress Bay (Weston) (16-0)
Last week: 5
The Lightning last week swept Coral Springs Charter, 3-0. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Sophia Guzman, senior middle blocker Maria Martinez, senior Libero Lara Demoraes, and junior setter Erin Huang.
5. Gulf Breeze (21-1)
Last week: 6
The Dolphins last week beat Saraland (Ala.), 3-0; Daphne (Ala.), 3-0; Niceville, 2-1; and Navarre, 2-0. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
6. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (15-3)
Last week: 8
The Celtics last week swept Ocala schools Forest and Vanguard by 3-0 scores. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’farrell.
7. Middleburg (19-4)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos last week went 6-1, including going 5-0 to win the Cancer: Spike Awareness tournament. Senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum hit 1,000 kills for her career, and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo has surpassed 1,500 career assists.
8. Boca Raton Christian (17-3)
Last week: 10
The defending Class 2A state runner-up Blazers last week went 8-0, including going 5-0 to win the Gold championship at the Westminster Christian Invitational in Miami. Leading the way are senior outside hitters Tekoa Barnes and Grace Vanzwieten, and sophomore setter Caitlin Crino.
9. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) (18-4)
Last week: 24
The Cougars last week beat Sarasota, 3-0, and Berkeley Prep, 3-1, before going 4-1 and finishing as runner-up in the Bishop Moore Invitational. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Izzy Russell, senior middle hitter Riley Greene, senior Libero Katie Powers, and junior setter Layla Larrick.
10. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (16-4)
Last week: 4
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers last week lost to Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota), 3-1, and national power Notre Dame Academy (Ky.), 3-0. It was the first time this season they lost consecutive matches. Top players are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
11. Osceola (Kissimmee) (18-4)
Last week: 11
The Kowboys last week swept Kissimmee schools Liberty and Gateway, and Harmony by 3-0 scores. Osceola plays The First Academy (Orlando), Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne) and Spruce Creek (Port Orange) this week. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
12. DeLand (21-2)
Last week: 12
The Bulldogs last week beat New Smyrna Beach, 3-0; Hagerty, 3-0; and Ocala Forest, 3-1. Leading DeLand are senior setter Alison Bierwagen, senior outside hitter Erynn Gotsch, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
13. Oviedo (18-5)
Last week: 13
The Lions last week swept Lyman, 3-0, and then went 5-2 to finish as Silver Division champs in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest in Phoenix. Oviedo is led by seniors Rylee Yarborough and Olivia Klimis.
14. First Baptist Academy (Naples) (18-4)
Last week: 14
The Lions last weekend went 4-1 over a two-day stretch. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Zara Stewart, junior middle hitter Maddie Johnessee, freshman Libero Jade Rau, and sophomore setter Laila Stewart.
15. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (16-5)
Last week: 15
The six-time state champ Highlanders swept IMGAR (IMG Academy Royal, Bradenton) and Bishop Moore (Orlando) by 3-0 scores before going 4-1 in a South Florida tournament. Leading the team are senior outside hitters Elena Maynulet and Kierstin Bevelle, sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, senior Libero Jannelize Perez, and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green.
16. Niceville (19-4)
Last week: 16
The Eagles last week swept Mosley (Lynn Haven) and Fort Walton Beach by 3-0 scores, lost to Gulf Breeze, 2-1, and beat Navarre, 2-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitters Elise Smith and Audryana Colon, sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vignali, senior Libero Whitleigh Walsh, and sophomore setter Carnley Summerlin.
17. Westminster Christian (Miami) (14-5)
Last week: 18
The defending Class 3A state runner-up Warriors last week swept Miami Ferguson, 3-0, and then went 4-1 in its invitational tournament. Westminster is led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
18. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (19-4)
Last week: 17
The Rams last week swept Windermere Prep, 3-0; lost to Winter Park, 3-1; and then went 4-1 in a two-day span. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitters Kennedy and Kaleigh Langmo, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
19. Beachside (St. Johns) (15-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Barracudas are on a tear, winning six of their last seven matches, including wins against Ponte Vedra and Middleburg. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Adriana Jeanpierre, junior middle blocker Anni Ament, sophomore Libero Isabella Taveras, and junior setter Erica Duffy.
20. Seacrest Country Day (Naples) (13-5)
Last week: 19
The defending Class 2A state champ Stingrays this week plays Aubrey Rogers (Naples) and Naples High. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Samantha Soderlund, sophomore middle blocker Reese Milner, senior Libero Alexa Haley, and senior setter Milena Lopez.
21. Merritt Island (18-4)
Last week: 20
The Mustangs, who last year raced to the Class 5A state semifinals, last week beat Fort Pierce Central and Satellite by 3-1 scores and then went 3-1 over a two-day span. They have won 12 of their last 14 matches. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
22. Jupiter High School (17-4)
Last week: 21
The Warriors swept Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer, 3-0. The school recognized Blane Betz for his 25 years as head coach.
23. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (18-6)
Last week: Unranked
The Warriors are making some late-season noise, winning 10 straight matches, including wins against Northside Christian, Carrollwood Day School and First Baptist Academy (Naples).
24. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (18-6)
Last week: 7
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots last week fell to Clearwater Calvary Christian, 3-2, and then beat Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), 3-0. They face a tough challenge on Oct. 10 when they host Trinity Catholic (Ocala).
25. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) (16-4)
Last week: 22
The Mustangs last week beat Keswick Christian (St. Petersburg), 3-1, and Tampa Catholic, 3-0, before falling to First Baptist Academy of Naples, 2-0, and defeating River Ridge (New Port Richey), 2-0.