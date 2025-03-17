Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State baseball Rankings (3/17/2025)
With IMG Academy’s loss to South Walton, Marjory Stoneman Douglas moves into the top spot in the Florida state baseball rankings.
For even the most elite squads, going through an entire baseball season undefeated in a difficult task.
Even IMG Academy is vulnerable.
The Ascenders, arguably the most talented team in the nation, were upset against South Walton last week in tournament action. Now, there’s a new No. 1 team in the latest High School on SI Top 25 state baseball rankings.
The new rankings are as follows:
1. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (13-1)
Previous rank: 2
Strong pitching has been the constant for the Eagles, winners of 12 straight. Gio Rojas fanned nine in six scoreless innings against Miller School of Albemarle (Va.), coached by Hall of Famer Billy Wagner. This week, the Eagles visit Flangan (Wednesday) and face Archbishop McCarthy (Thursday) at home.
2. IMG Academy (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
South Walton put an end to IMG’s unbeaten season, but the Ascenders quickly rebounded and beat Trinity Christian Academy (2-1) and Magnolia Heights (5-3) at the South Walton tournament.
3. Hagerty Oviedo (13-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Huskies keep rolling along, beating Lake Mary twice last week. On Monday, they get Windermere in a tournament at Daytona.
4. Buchholz Gainesville (12-0)
Previous rank: 9
Still unbeaten, the Bobcats have scored 10 or more runs in four straight games. They get Farragut (Tenn.) on Monday in a tournament at Arnold High School.
5. Venice (11-1)
Previous rank: 11
Hitting their stride, the Indians have won six straight, including a statemen game on the road, beating Calvary Christian Clearwater (5-4).
6. Calvary Christian Clearwater (13-1)
Previous rank: 3
After that one-run loss to Venice, the Warriors won impressively against Cambridge-Christian Tampa (7-1) and Countryside Clearwater (12-3).
7. Trinity Christian Academy (9-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Conquerors collected quality wins over Bishop Snyder, Lincoln Tallahassee and Marist (Ga.). In a game of national interest, they came up a run short, falling to IMG Academy, 2-1. They face North Marion, a team they beat 2-1 on Feb. 21, on Wednesday.
8. South Walton (10-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Seahawks showed why they’re worthy of a top-10 ranking by upsetting IMG Academy. The next day, however, they lost a tough one (4-3) to Magnolia Heights.
9. Jesuit Tampa (11-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers blanked John Carroll Catholic Fort Pierce (8-0) on Friday, bouncing back from a loss to Gaither Tampa (6-0). The schedule doesn’t get any easier with IMG Academy (Tuesday), Clay (Thursday) and Trinity Christian Academy (Friday).
10. American Heritage Plantation (12-3)
Previous rank: 12
Heritage won all three of its games last week, and the schedule continues to be tough with three games on tap this week: Westminster Christian (Tuesday), Cardinal Newman (Thursday) and Bonita Springs (Friday).
11. Windermere (12-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last Wednesday, the Wolverines recorded a big win against Spruce Creek (7-3). On Monday, they have a showdown with unbeaten Hagerty.
12. Spruce Creek (11-2)
Previous rank: 15
Rebounding from their loss to Windermere, the Hawks blanked Seabreeze (10-0). They play in the 42 Challenge tournament in Daytona, beginning on Monday against Viera.
13. Vero Beach (12-0)
Previous rank: 18
Unbeaten, the Indians on Tuesday begin play in a Spring Break tournament against Stewarts Creek.
14. Bishop Verot (13-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last Friday, the Vikings topped defending state champion, St. Johns Country Day (4-3), in the South Walton Showdown. They have Charlotte on Tuesday.
15. Cardinal Newman (13-1-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Crusaders suffered an 8-3 loss to Taravella, and followed that up with a win at Flanagan (7-5). On Thursday, they play host to American Heritage Plantation.
16. St. John Neumann (10-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Celtics have won three straight, and on Thursday, they get a shoot at St. Johns Country Day.
17. The First Academy (9-3)
Previous rank: 20
Two of the Royals three losses are to IMG Academy, with their other to IMG Academy Gray. Beginning Monday, they’re at a tournament at Washington High.
18. NSU University (12-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Sharks keep piling up quality wins. Last Friday, they knocked off state-ranked Jupiter (4-1).
19. Jupiter (11-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Warriors had a 10-game win streak snapped at NSU University on Friday. They return to play on Monday at Nova.
20. Seminole (10-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Warhawks have a chance to make a big statement on Tuesday when they face Calvary Christian Clearwater.
21. Chaminade-Madonna (12-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
On a seven-game winning streak, the Lions break into the Top 25 behind strong pitching from Spencer Krasner. The offense has been explosive as well. They will be tested on Monday against Monsignor Pace.
22. Bolles Jacksonville (10-3)
Previous rank: 10
After losing to Parrish Community (7-2), the Bulldogs defeated Davidson Academy (Nashville) and IMG Academy Gold (6-3). Mandarin is next on Tuesday.
23. Miami Springs (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Golden Hawks have won three straight, posting two shutouts last week. On Tuesday, Belen Jesuit awaits.
24. Bozeman Panama City (13-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bucks enter the Top 25 for the first time, posting three impressive wins last week. In those contests, they beat the opposition by a combined score of 29-6.
25. Doral Academy (11-2-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Hitting and pitching are coming together for the Firebirds. In their three wins a week ago, they outscored their opponents, 38-1.