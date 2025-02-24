Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (2/24/2025)
After two weeks, the top high school baseball teams in the Florida are starting to hit their stride.
IMG Academy, Trinity Christian Academy, Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Jesuit – no strangers to receiving national attention – all continue to impress. They’re once again rewarded with the first four spots in the High School On SI Florida Top 25 baseball rankings.
Still, with as much parity as there is in the state, there are few sure bets, especially with many teams playing three games in a week, which tests pitching staffs.
Without further ado, let’s get into the latest state rankings.
Florida’s Top 25 baseball teams:
1. IMG Academy (3-0)
Previous week: 1
Pitching has been the story for the Ascenders, as they’ve allowed just one run in three games. They are back in action on Thursday at a Perfect Game Showdown in Hoover, Ala.
2. Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville (3-0)
Previous week: 2
Fresh off a busy week, the Conquerors went 3-0, including a 2-1 decision at North Marion. On Tuesday, they play Pointe Verde.
3. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (4-1)
Previous week: 3
Bouncing back from a loss to True North Classical Academy, the Eagles made a statement with convincing wins against North Broward Prep, Western and Belen Jesuit.
4. Jesuit Tampa (4-1)
Previous week: 4
After an early season loss to Calvary Christian Clearwater, the Tigers have outpaced their opponents 28-8 in their three-game win streak. They will be tested on Thursday at Venice.
5. American Heritage Plantation (5-1)
Previous week: 7
Winners of five straight, the Patriots will be challenged this week with True North Classical Academy on tap for Tuesday, Varela on Thursday, and Jupiter on Friday.
6. South Walton (5-0)
Previous week: 8
The Seahawks have been cruising, scoring at least 10 runs in four of their five games. Next up, on Thursday they’re at Gulf Breeze.
7. Calvary Christian Clearwater (6-0)
Previous week: 10
Talk about dominant pitching. The Warriors have allowed just one run in six games, and they have a string of three consecutive shutouts. On tap Tuesday is St. Petersburg Catholic.
8. Lincoln Tallahassee (5-0)
Previous week: 11
Off to a fast start, the Trojans had a statement win against state-power Arnold (5-3), and followed that up by beating Bishop Kenny, 7-6. On Tuesday, they face Wakulla.
9. Hagerty Oviedo (5-0)
Previous week: 12
In three wins last week, Hagerty pitchers yielded just two runs. On Tuesday, they go up against Seminole Sanford.
10. Venice (4-0)
Previous week: 13
Through four games, pitching and hitting have been dominant for the Indians, who have scored 39 runs and given up just two. Venice has a game on Tuesday at Palmetto, and on Thursday are home against Jesuit.
11. Windermere (5-1)
Previous week: 9
The Wolverines were upended by West Orange, 2-1, but bounced back with a solid win at Bishop Moore, 13-6.
12. The First Academy (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Rebounding from a 10-9 loss to IMG Academy Gray, the Royals defeated Windermere Prep, 12-0, and South Dade, 9-3. On Thursday, they will participate in the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover, Ala., taking on Florence.
13. Arnold Panama City (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Coming off a loss to Lincoln, Arnold blanked Liberty County, 10-0, and on Monday the Marlins will play Marianna.
14. Bolles Jacksonville (4-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs suffered their first setback, falling 9-2 to Fletcher Neptune Beach. They look to get back on track this week on Thursday against Englewood Jacksonville and Friday at Baldwin.
15. Spruce Creek (4-0)
Previous rank: 18
Making it look easy, the Hawks beat Lake Brantley, 9-1, and Flagler Palm Coast, 17-0, last week. Bartram Trail is next on the schedule on Tuesday.
16. Buchholz Gainesville (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Bobcats impressed in their last game, a 7-2 win against Santa Fe Alachua. On Tuesday, they’re at North Marion.
17. St. John Neumann Naples (4-0)
Previous rank: 25
In four games, the Celtics have outscored the opposition, 29-5. On Wednesday, they face Canterbury.
18. Columbus (4-1)
Previous rank: 20
Finding their stride, the Explorers have won three straight games, holding the opposition down, 32-2, in those contests. On Thursday, they visit Southwest Miami.
19. Cardinal Newman West Palm Beach (5-0-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Crusaders enjoyed a strong week, defeating North Broward Prep, 6-5, and West Broward, 3-1.
20. Jupiter (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
On a three-game winning streak, the Warriors are back in the Top 25, impressing with a 7-3 win against Dr. Joaquin Garcia, 7-3. On Friday, they play host to American Heritage Plantation.
21. NSU University Fort Lauderdale (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Offensively, the Sharks are capable of putting up a lot of runs. They did so last week, scoring 28 times in their three wins.
22. True North Classical Academy (4-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Titans last week defeated Cardinal Gibbons, 3-2, and rallied to defeat St. Thomas Aquinas, 7-4, on the road.
23. Seminole (5-0)
Previous week: Not ranked
The Warhawks have been rolling along, last beating Lakewood, 10-5. They have three games lined up this week.
24. Mulberry (5-1)
Previous week: Not ranked
The only blemish on the Panthers’ record came in the opener, an 9-7 loss to IMG Academy Black. Since then, they’ve run off five straight wins, entering the Top 25, with a chance to continue moving up.
25. St. Johns Country Day (3-2)
Previous week: 15
After dropping two of their first three, the Spartans won both games last week, and on Tuesday will play Middleburg on the road.