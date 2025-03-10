Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/10/2025)
Previously second-ranked Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville suffered its first loss, clearing path for Marjory Stoneman Douglas to move up to No. 2 behind IMG Academy, in the lastest Top 25 Florida High School Baseball Rankings.
Upsets and close calls have shaken up the top 10 in the latest Florida state baseball rankings.
Buchholz Gainesville knocked off No. 2 Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas needed a seventh-inning rally to get by West Broward.
The constant has been IMG Academy, which remains undefeated and sits atop the High School on SI Top 25 Florida state baseball rankings.
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Ascenders are making the season look easy, winning impressively against Braden River (10-0) and 4-1 against The First Academy, one of the better teams in the state. The schedule gets challenging with South Walton and Trinity Christian Academy are on tap this week.
2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Moving up one spot, the Eagles have won nine straight. They were down in the seventh inning at West Broward before rallying to victory. Cardinal Gibbons is slated for Tuesday on the road.
3. Calvary Christian Clearwater (11-0)
Previous rank: 5
Still undefeated after winning three lopsided games last week, the Warriors have a tough one with Venice on Tuesday.
4. Hagerty Oviedo (11-0)
Previous rank: 5
Riding a streak of four straight shutouts, pitching continues to be the story for the Huskies. They’ve got Lake Mary ahead this week.
5. Windermere (11-1)
Previous rank: 8
After a couple of easy wins last week, the Wolverines pulled out a close one, 4-2, against Timber Creek. A showdown with Spruce Creek is on Wednesday, but first up is Olympia on Tuesday.
6. South Walton (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Seahawks opened some eyes with an 11-1 win against Arnold. They opened the week by handling Jay, 18-3. On Thursday, IMG Academy awaits.
7. Trinity Christian Academy (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last Tuesday, the Conquerors suffered their first loss, 5-3 at home to Buchholz Gainesville. They bounced back with wins against Flagler Palm Coast and Bishop Snyder. Lincoln Tallahassee presents a strong challenge on Thursday.
8. Jesuit Tampa (9-2)
Previous rank: 4
The bats have gone a little quiet for the Tigers, who opened the week with a 2-0 shutout against St. John Neumann. They followed it up with a 1-0 win over Tampa Catholic. On Saturday, they lost, 5-2, to St. Thomas Aquinas.
9. Buchholz Gainesville (9-0)
Previous rank: 13
Going on the road and beating a national power like Trinity Christian Academy has gained Buchholz more attention. The Bobcats also beat Palmetto, 1-5. They next play Forest Ocala on Tuesday.
10. Bolles Jacksonville (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Bulldogs came up short, 8-7, to Providence School and recovered to defeat Oakleaf, 13-7.
11. Venice (9-1)
Previous rank: 19
Tested against Sarasota (4-3) last Monday, the Indians’ offense woke up., scoring 26 runs in their next two games. On Tuesday, they have a showdown against Calvary Christian Clearwater.
12. American Heritage Plantation (9-3)
Previous rank: 7
For the second straight week, the Patriots picked up impressive wins early in the week, and then lost late the week. This time, defending state champion North Broward Prep tripped up Heritage, 3-2, on Friday.
13. Columbus (9-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Explorers are making a statement, logging three straight shutouts last week, and outscoring their opposition 26-0. JC Bermudez Doral is slated for Monday.
14. Cardinal Newman (11-0-1)
Previous rank: 16
Pitching is producing for the Crusaders, who have given up four runs in their last three games.
15. Spruce Creek (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Hawks opened the week with a loss to Creekside, but bounced back with wins against Lake Mary and DeLand. Windermere is a huge game on Wednesday.
16. Jupiter (9-2)
Previous rank: 18
With back-to-back shutout wins, the Warriors are rolling. They will have a challenge on Tuesday at home against North Broward Prep.
17. St. Johns Country Day (10-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Spartans are riding a nine-game winning streak. On Thursday, they face Houston Germantown, and on Friday the face Bishop Verot.
18. Vero Beach (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Undefeated after 10 games, the Indians have broken into the Top 25.
19. Bishop Verot (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Also 10-0, the Vikings logged a couple of shutout wins last week.
20. The First Academy (9-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Royals had two wins last week, but then suffered a 4-1 to top-ranked IMG Academy.
21. St. John Neumann (7-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Celtics dropped two in a row, to Jesuit and True North Classical Academy, but stormed back, 14-0, against Jay.
22. Seminole (8-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Warhawks won two of three last week, coming up short, 3-2, to Countryside.
23. NSU University (10-2)
Previous rank: 25
After losing 4-1 to Pine Crest, the Sharks won impressively in their next two games, 5-3, against Monsignor Pace and 20-2 over South Plantation.
24. Bishop Snyder Jacksonville (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cardinals lost a close one, 5-4, to Trinity Christian Academy. They get another powerhouse on Thursday at Stoneman Douglas.
25. Miami Springs (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Golden Hawks enter the Top 25 after beating Miami Christian, 4-0. They did suffer their first loss, 3-1, to Hialeah Classical Academy, but have been one of the top pitching teams in South Florida. They’ve not given up more than three runs in a game this season.