Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/31?2025)
Spring Break has been anything but a retreat for many Florida schools.
A good number of high school baseball teams used the week to participate in various tournaments throughout the state.
A main event was the IMG Academy National Classic in Bradenton, which attracted schools from all over. The host IMG Academy Ascenders dominated in the event.
In other action, Marjory Stoneman Douglas traveled from Parkland to the Tampa Bay area, playing three top schools in three days. Those were a couple of examples of high profile programs who played baseball during Spring Break.
All the action resulted in a shift at the top of the High School on SI Top 25 Florida baseball rankings.
Our new High School on SI Top 25 rankings are as follows:
1. IMG Academy (17-1)
Previously rank: 2
With four convincing wins, IMG Academy has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the state after dropping a couple of weeks ago to No. 2. The Ascenders handed Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama) its first loss of the season. They capped their week with a blowout of Doral Academy (15-3).
2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (17-2)
Previously rank: 1
The Eagles nearly ran the gauntlet successfully, but ended up falling in their final game in the Tampa Bay area. Douglas defeated Santa Fe Catholic Lakeland, 5-0, and won a showdown at Jesuit Tampa, 7-4. But on Wednesday, they were unable to complete the trifecta. After claiming an early three-run lead, Douglas lost a close one, 5-4, at Sickles Tampa. The Eagles have a showdown on Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas.
3. Buchholz (19-0)
Previous rank: 3
The last remaining unbeaten team in the Top 25, the Bobcats went 3-0 last week, impressively defeating North Marion (8-3). On Tuesday, they travel to Valdosta, and on Saturday, they have a tough away matchup with Lincoln.
4. South Walton (15-3)
Previous rank: 5
On a five-game winning streak, the Seahawks have scored in double digits in four of those contests. On Monday, they open the week at home against Chiles.
5. Spruce Creek (17-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Hawks have won seven in a row, and enjoyed two strong wins last week, defeating St. Augustine (11-3) and Timber Creek (8-0). On Monday, they play Flagler Palm Coast in the Five Star Conference Tournament.
6. Bishop Verot (18-1)
Previous rank: 8
In one of the biggest games in the state last week, the Vikings defeated American Heritage (3-1). On Tuesday, they face North Port.
7. Venice (16-2)
Previous rank: 9
Of their three wins last week, the biggest was against Neumann (4-0). The Indians gave up one run in three games. On Tuesday, they play Sarasota.
8. Trinity Christian Academy (15-3)
Previous rank: 12
Playing four times in a week is a heavy workload, yet the Conquerors won all four. Lowndes is next on the schedule on Tuesday.
9. Windermere (16-4)
Previous rank: 10
After dropping two straight recently, the Wolverines have responded with three straight wins. They’ve scored 30 runs in those games. On Tuesday they play Dr. Phillips.
10. Hagerty (18-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Huskies are on a five-game winning streak, and they’ve allowed just one run in their last three games. On Tuesday, they face Lake Brantley.
11. Vero Beach (16-1)
Previous rank: 7
After beating Martin County (8-1), the Indians endured their first loss of the season, falling 2-0 to Viera. On Tuesday they play at Okeechobee.
12. Calvary Christian (18-2)
Previous rank: 4
During the week, the Warriors went 2-1, with the loss coming against Lakeland Christian (2-1). On Monday, they take on Lakewood.
13. NSU University (18-2)
Previous rank: 17
The Sharks have won 10 in a row, and last week, rallied to two wins after trailing. They defeated Somerset Academy (6-4). On Tuesday, they play Gulliver Prep.
14. Jesuit (14-6)
Previous rank: 11
Records can be deceptive. The Tigers are an example due to their strength of schedule. They have lost two of three their last three, falling to Stoneman Douglas (7-4) and Tampa Catholic (6-1). In between, they defeated a state power in The First Academy (4-2). On Tuesday, they take on Baldwin.
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (15-4-1)
Previous rank: 19
One of the hottest teams in the state. The Raiders have won seven straight, scoring in double digits in all seven games. They have compiled 94 runs in that span. But the real test comes on Tuesday at home against Stoneman Douglas.
16. Chaminade-Madonna (17-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Lions have won five in a row, with their offense stepping up. On Monday, they play ABF Academy.
17. Cardinal Newman (17-2-1)
Previous rank: 13
All season the Crusaders have managed to demonstrate consistency. They did fall last week to Chaminade-Madonna (7-2), but recovered to route Williamsburg (19-1). They play at St. John Paul II Academy on Tuesday.
18. Lakeland Christian (14-4)
Previous rank: 21
After losing 2-1 to George Jenkins, the Vikings posted a huge 2-1 win over Calvary Christian. Winter Park is up next for them on Monday.
19. The First Academy (15-5)
Previous rank: 16
The Royals started last week off with a convincing 11-3 win against Jupiter, but then were knocked off by Jesuit (4-2). They recovered to blank Osceola (10-0) on Friday. Timber Creek is next on Tuesday.
20. American Heritage (15-5)
Previous rank: 15
During Spring Break, the Patriots headed to Fort Myers for back-to-back games, and split the two. They blanked Canterbury (1-0), and then lost 3-1 to Bishop Verot. They next face Cardinal Gibbons on Tuesday.
21. Miami Springs (16-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Golden Hawks have won five in a row, and in their last three games, have allowed just one run.
22. Doral Academy (17-3-1)
Previous rank: 18
After winning nine in a row, the Firebirds were humbled, 15-3, at IMG Academy. The final few weeks will be telling with another meeting at IMG Academy on April 5, and they close out their season at Stoneman Douglas on April 9.
23. Bozeman (17-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Bucks bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Arnold, and defeated Cottondale (7-2). On Thursday they’re at Destin.
24. Santa Fe Catholic (15-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Hawks fell 5-0 to Stoneman Douglas, but then came back to beat Seffner Christian and Auburndale. They will take on Fort Meade on Tuesday.
25. North Broward Prep (15-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The young and improving Eagles have won seven in a row, and are back in the Top 25 for the first time since early in the year. They had a big 11-0 win recently against Neumann.
Dropping out of Top 25:
Seminole, Pace