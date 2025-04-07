Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (4/7/2025)
Let’s give it up for the Buchholz Gainesville Bobcats.
A strong contender to win the Florida Class 6A state baseball championship, Buchholz had been flirting with perfection all season. The Bobcats had won their first 20 games, and going undefeated certainly wasn’t farfetched.
That is until last week, when the Bobcats suffered a 10-4 loss to Lincoln Tallahassee.
Until then, Buchholz had been the last remaining unbeaten team on our High School on SI Florida Top 25 state rankings. Winning the state title still is realistic for the Bobcats.
However, their loss did shuffle up the latest state rankings.
Here’s how the rankings shake down entering the final week of the season.
High School on SI Florida Top 25 rankings:
1. IMG Academy (19-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Ascenders aren’t just winning. They’re dominating. Last Tuesday, they went on the road, and defeated Jesuit (7-2). Then on Saturday, they routed Doral Academy (11-1). They next play Blessed Trinity on Wednesday and host Miami Christian on Friday.
2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (20-2)
Previous rank: 2
In a showdown of Broward County powers, Douglas defeated St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2) and then won easily against Fort Lauderdale and Monsignor Pace. They close out the regular season this week with games at home against Neumann on Tuesday and Doral Academy on Wednesday.
3. South Walton (19-3)
Previous rank: 4
Make it nine straight wins for the Seahawks after they took care of business on Saturday against Gulf Breeze (6-1). They have three games this week, starting off with Niceville on Tuesday.
4. Spruce Creek (20-2)
Previous rank: 5
Winners of 10 straight, the Hawks promise to be in the mix for the Class 7A state playoffs. They face Olympia on Monday.
5. Bishop Verot (21-1)
Previous rank: 6
During their eight-game winning streak, the Vikings have recorded four shutouts. Up next, they face Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
6. Buchholz (21-1)
Previous rank: 3
Before losing to a quality opponent in Lincoln, the Bobcats enjoyed an impressive 11-4 win at Valdosta (Ga.). On Monday, they face Forest Ocala.
7. Trinity Christian Academy (18-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Conquerors are cruising along, having won seven straight games. They wrap up their regular season on Wednesday against Stony Brook.
8. Vero Beach (18-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Indians have a busy week ahead, with four games on tap, before they conclude their season on Friday at Dwyer.
9. Venice (18-3)
Previous rank: 7
After winning six in a row, the Indians were tripped up (4-1) against Riverview Sarasota. La Miranda is next on the schedule on Wednesday.
10. Hagerty (20-2-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Huskies gave up just four runs in three games last week, and on Wednesday, they face off against Lyman.
11. Windermere (18-5)
Previous rank: 9
In a matchup of ranked teams, the Wolverines lost 7-0 to The First Academy. On Monday, they take on Boone, before getting rematch at home with The First Academy.
12. Chaminade-Madonna (20-3)
Previous rank: 16
Heating up at the right time, the Lions have won eight in a row, including big wins against True North Classical Academy (5-3) and Cardinal Gibbons (6-3). On Tuesday, they take on Archbishop McCarthy.
13. Cardinal Newman (19-2-1)
Previous rank: 17
One of the steadier teams all season, the Crusaders face Spanish River on Monday and have a tough task against Jupiter on Wednesday.
14. The First Academy (18-4)
Previous rank: 19
Last Friday, the Royals shut out Windermere (7-0) at home. On Tuesday, they look to do it again. This time, at Windermere.
15. Calvary Christian Clearwater (20-3)
Previous rank: 12
With a 4-3 loss to East Lake, the Warriors have now dropped two of their last four. They close out the regular season this week with a game on Tuesday against Cardinal Mooney and on Thursday against Tampa Catholic.
16. St. Thomas Aquinas (17-5-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Raiders have won nine of their last 10, with the only setback coming against Stoneman Douglas. This week, they face Everglades on Wednesday and Archbishop McCarthy on Thursday.
17. NSU University (20-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Sharks had their 11-game winning streak snapped by Saint Andrew’s (4-0), but bounced back against Palmer Trinity (10-0). Westminster Academy is up next on Wednesday.
18. North Broward Prep (18-5)
Previous rank: 25
The Eagles keep rolling along. They’ve won 10 in a row, including a 5-3 win against St. Andrew’s. They have a matchup with True North Classical Academy on Tuesday.
19. Jesuit (15-8)
Previous rank: 14
At home, the Tigers came up short against IMG Academy (7-2). They also dropped their next game, to Plant (4-0). Blessed Trinity is their next opponent, on Tuesday.
20. American Heritage (17-6)
Previous rank: 20
Against Gulf Coast, the Patriots’ bats woke up, in a 15-3 road win. In a key showdown on Tuesday, they will play Mater Academy Charter at home.
21. Santa Fe Catholic (18-3)
Previous rank: 24
After losing to Stoneman Douglas, the Hawks have won five straight. On Monday, they will be tested against Mulberry.
22. Bozeman (19-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Bucks won both their games last week, and they will wrap up their regular season with three games this week, starting off Monday at Freeport.
23. Winter Park (18-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winners of eight straight, the Wildcats enter the top 25. On Monday, they face Lake Brantley.
24. Niceville (19-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles have won five in a row, and also are entering the Top 25. They will be tested on Tuesday at South Walton.
25. True North Classical Academy (15-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Back in the Top 25, the Titans close out their regular season this week with two games. They draw North Broward Prep on Tuesday, and travel to Nova on Thursday.
Dropping out of the Top 25
Lakeland Christian, Miami Springs, Doral Academy