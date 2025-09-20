Son of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon commits to Stanford
Aziz Olajuwon, son of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, committed to Stanford on Saturday, according to reports.
Before choosing Stanford, Olajuwon considered Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and Houston – Hakeem’s alma mater.
“I chose Stanford because the coaching staff made it clear they are about me not just as an athlete, but as a person,” Olajuwon said via a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. “That meant a lot in the process.”
ESPN reported that Olajuwon – a four-star, 6-foot-7 small forward and top-40 recruit who recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida – is Stanford’s first ESPN 100 recruit since Kyle Smith became the head coach last year.
“Coach Smith and really the whole staff are people who really invest in their players, on and off the court,” Olajuwon said. “Their passion, leadership and ability to connect with the teams made a huge impression on me.”
Olajuwon played for Fort Bend Clements in Sugar Land, Texas during the 2024-25 season. In 31 games for the Rangers, he averaged 19.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
In three seasons for the Rangers, Olajuwon averaged 13.1 PPG and 5.8 RPG.
Olajuwon also played for the JL3 grassroots program in the Nike EYBL Circuit this year. The big wing averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
