Son of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon commits to Stanford

NEWS: Aziz Olajuwon, a top-40 recruit and the son of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, has committed to Stanford, he told @PaulBiancardi.



Olajuwon: “The visit felt like a real day in the life, not just a tour … it just felt right.”

🎥: @LeagueRDY pic.twitter.com/GeFSUnGrt4