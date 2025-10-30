Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 29, 2025
As we near the end of the regular season in high school football for the state of Florida, it is time to check out the latest High School on SI Florida top 25 rankings.
The top 10 remains the same as last week, and each team has all but solidified their place in the Top 10. However, this can certainly change once we enter the postseason, but for now, barring any major upset, the Top 10 should remain the same after this weekend.
The best matchup in the state this weekend features a pair of top five teams as St. Thomas Aquinas hosts Chaminade-Madonna.
The team that took the biggest fall in this week's rankings is Evans as they were defeated by Oviedo 29-28.
Towards the bottom of the top 25 rankings, there is also another key matchup to watch as No. 25 Atlantic host No. 21 West Boca Raton.
This should another exciting week of football with some added pressure as teams are vying for position in the playoffs.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated East St. Louis 38-14
Next up: at Hun (N.J.)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated American Heritage 19-12
Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna
3. Chaminade-Madonna (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Cardinal Gibbons 47-0
Next up: at St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Miami Northwestern (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated St. Brendan 49-0
Next up: Bye Week
5. Miami Central (7-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Somerset Academy 39-0
Next up: vs. Carol City
6. Armwood (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Wharton 49-0
Next up: vs. Riverview
7. Cardinal Mooney (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Tarpon Springs 48-0
Next up: vs. Specially Fit Academy
8. Lakeland (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Kathleen 44-6
Next up: vs. The First Academy
9. Raines (8-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Yulee 58-6
Next up: at Atlantic Coast
10. St. Augustine (9-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Ridgeview 66-6
Next up: vs. Mandarin
11. Vero Beach (9-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Treasure Coast 49-0
Next up: vs. Somerset Academy
12. Southridge (8-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. South Dade
13. Choctawhatchee (9-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Fort Walton Beach 42-3
Next up: vs. Enterprise (AL)
14. Edgewater (9-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Boone
15. Buchholz (8-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Bartram Trail 50-16
Next up: at Cardinal Newman
16. Jesuit (8-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Hillsborough 69-6
Next up: vs. Tampa Catholic
17. Bolles (8-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Wolfson 56-6
Next up: at Columbia
18. Mandarin (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Oakleaf 31-14
Next up: at St. Augustine
19. Tampa Bay Tech (7-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Leto 67-0
Next up: at Robinson
20. Evans (7-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Oviedo 29-28
Next up: vs. Oak Ridge
21. West Boca Raton (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Palm Beach Gardens 42-0
Next up: at Atlantic
22. Venice (6-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Sarasota 51-14
Next up: Bye Week
23. Gaither (8-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Cypress Creek 54-3
Next up: at Hillsborough
24. DeLand (8-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated University 70-0
Next up: vs. Lake Gibson
25. Atlantic (9-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Eau Gallie 48-18
Next up: vs. West Boca Raton