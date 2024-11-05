Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball preseason rankings (11/5/2024): Montverde Academy begins as top team
We begin ever so slowly the transition of switching over from the gridiron to the hardwood as high school basketball time approaches throughout the country and there's plenty of great hoop action coming out of the Sunshine State.
With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years fast approaching, national tournaments will be taking place around the state involving many of the top teams.
Who are those top teams everyone should be watching out for? We've got you covered with our first set of Power 25 rankings for boys basketball in Florida.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Florida's elite high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
1. Montverde Academy
The long list of newbies that have joined the Eagles make this one, if not the, most talented team in the country. Most recent big name transfer to head over to Montverde Academy is CJ Ingram, a Florida commitment.
2. Columbus
After winning another Class 7A state championship, the Explorers are looking to end the Boozer twins time with one more title under their belts. This team is another that’s loaded up with transfers, bolstering the roster.
3. IMG Academy
Having guys like Arkansas commitment Darius Acuff Jr. and Syracuse commit Sadiq White Jr. highlight what is another star-studded class for the Ascenders. Once again one of the state's top teams.
4. Oak Ridge
Providence commitment Jamier Jones is the premier star for the Pioneers from last season after leading them to the Class 7A finals. LSU commit Jameel Jones pairs with Jones to form a solid duo.
5. Westminster Academy
Another team that has a couple stars returning to their roster this fall is the Lions, which feature Florida commitment Alex Lloyd.
6. Sagemont
Sagemont returns a very talented roster from last season, which includes shooting guard Matthew Able, who is already committed to the University of Miami (FL).
7. DME Academy
When you see the kind of talent coming back to DME Academy this fall, it's hard to argue that they won't be one of the state's best this fall. Top player coming back is senior point guard Mikel Brown Jr.
8. Winter Haven
Though the Blue Devils lose three of their top starters from a year ago, you can't count this Polk County powerhouse program out as one of the top programs.
9. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Senior small forward Shon Abaev is one of the state's top prospects in leading a very talented Eagles team.
10. Gibbs
Last year's Class 4A state champions have the Tampa Bay area's most talented team, with players like Jacob Daniels and O'Neal Delancy returning. Center Isaiah Medina rounds out a very sound Gladiators team.
11. Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars won the Class 6A state crown last year and with another talented roster, Pembroke Pines Charter has a chance to do it again.
12. Riviera Prep
Despite losing Dante Allen to transferring to Montverde Academy, expect the Bulldogs to still be among South Florida's top clubs.
13. Orlando Christian Prep
Just because the Warriors lost Isaiah Brown to graduation, they still bring back combo guard Darius Washington to the lineup. OCP is one of Central Florida's top teams.
14. The Rock School
You can always expect The Rock School to have one of the better teams in the state and this season is no different, with Joseph Hartman (2026 3-star) coming back.
15. Andrew Jackson
The Tigers finished as the Class 4A state runner ups a year ago and bring back enough to make another deep postseason run this winter.
16. Miami Norland
Winning the Class 5A state championship a year ago, the Vikings featured one of Dade County's deeper rosters and should be in line to be a contender once again.
17. Williston
Back-to-back Class 1A state championships bring the Red Devils back as one of Florida's top teams.
18. North Tampa Christian
A team that was on the rise last season was North Tampa Christian and they have one of the state's best players in 2026 5-star forward Toni Bryant back in the fold.
19. Blake
The other top Tampa Bay area club on this list is the Yellow Jackets, which bring back 2026 4-star forward Joe Philon.
20. Windermere Prep
The Lakers have remained one of the top clubs in all of Central Florida, with the team brings back forward Brandon Bass Jr.
21. North Broward Prep
Falling by three to Gibbs in the Class 4A state semis has haunted North Broward Prep. Ryan Baxley becomes more of the focal point after a couple senior graduations from last season.
22. Edgewater
The Fighting Eagles were right on the doorstep of winning it all in Class 6A and with kind of talent they have back, will have a chance to return to the finals.
23. St. Thomas Aquinas
One of South Florida's most well rounded programs feature one of the top players in Florida State commitment Dwayne Wimbley Jr.
24. Western
Losing to Columbus in the postseason last year was how the Wildcats' season ended, but Western has another strong group with the team's leading scorer from a year ago, Ethan Panton-Hazell, back.
25. The Villages
Just on the outside of playing for the Class 4A state championship last season, the Buffalo will be led by Daytona State College commitment Adyn Corbin.
On the outside looking in: Bell Creek Academy, Berkeley Prep, Blake, Brooks Debartolo Collegiate, Brooksville Central, Charlotte, Dwyer, Edgewater, Florida Christian, Gateway Charter, Hileah Educational Academy, Lake Highland Prep, Lake Worth, Mainland, Marianna, Milton, Northwestern, NSU University, Olympia, Oviedo, Palmetto Ridge, Paxon School, Rickards, Rockledge, Sanford Seminole, Santa Fe Catholic, Sneads, Stranahan, Tampa Catholic, Wellington, Windermere, Wiregrass Ranch
