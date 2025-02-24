Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (2/23/2025)
It’s high school football season once again in the Sunshine State! Nope, not that kind of football. Not yet anyways, darn it.
Girls flag football season is underway throughout the state of Florida and there’s been plenty of solid games already.
Headlining the top of the rankings from preseason play is the No. 1, Robinson Knights of Hillsborough County. There’s a slew of teams we looked at for our initial rankings and now we break out the regular season edition. Check out our latest power rankings and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida High School Girls Flag Football Rankings
1. Robinson (1-0)
The Knights went 24-0 last season, winning the Class 1A state championship the end. Returning quarterback Haidyn Spano and an experienced roster makes this an easy pick.
2. Alonso (3-0)
Never too far away from the top are the Ravens out of Tampa. Alonso fell well short of its annual goal of winning it all, but returning quarterback Gabby Werr makes this team a dangerous one. Alonso defeated Steinbrenner in a tight 13-7 decision.
3. Lennard (2-0)
The Longhorns are a team on a mission and have out-scored opponents 81-0 through two games.
4. Pace (1-0)
The Patriots were the youngest team among those that played at states last year in Tampa. Returning quarterback Amaya Pablo and other starters, we like this team to make another deep run with what they have coming back.
5. Choctawhatchee (0-0)
Indians' quarterback Diaris Morales was sensational as a sophomore last season and should be that much better as a junior this spring.
6. Fort Pierce Central (3-0)
When you have a player of the caliber of Adrienne Rivera running your offense, it's hard to ignore the Cobras as a viable state championship team this spring.
7. Miami Edison (2-0)
The Red Raiders vault up this week's rankings after a narrow 20-19 victory over the defending Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto.
8. Steinbrenner (4-1)
If you didn't learn this name last year, get to know it this spring: KK Ramsey. The Warriors only loss is a 13-7 decision to Alonso.
9. Miami Palmetto (1-1)
The Panthers were stunned in Week 1 when they fell to Miami Edison, 20-19.
10. Seminole Ridge (1-0)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during the season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Keep an eye on this team. Seminole Ridge opened with a 34-0 win over Leonard.
11. Wellington (2-0)
Though the Wolverines lost quarterback Keelin Coleman due to graduation, the Wolverines will be one of the top teams out of the 561. Wellington has already defeated Cardinal Newman and Homestead.
12. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings as they came within a score of Pembroke Pines Charter in the playoffs. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Pembroke Pines Charters soundly, 26-6.
13. Homestead (0-1)
The Broncos' offense was electric last season behind the play of quarterback Jerniyah Fowles, who is back this season.
14. St. Petersburg (2-0)
When it came to the best of Pinellas County, the Green Devils were the top team. The Green Devils are averaging 30 points per game in wins over Hollins and Northeast.
15. Bloomingdale (1-1)
The Bulls have played some pretty good competition through two games, with a loss to No. 1 Robinson and then a 19-13 win over Newsome.
16. Majory Stoneman Douglas (2-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas is averaging 32.5 points through two games.
17. Dr. Phillips (0-0)
Central Florida just started fielding flag football, but the Panthers have made a quick acension up the ranks. Dr. Phillips should be ready to take the next step this season.
18. Boyd Anderson (2-0)
The Cobras are undefeated through two games, with one of their wins coming over Western.
19. Newsome (3-1)
Newsome's lone loss has come against Bloomingdale, 19-13. Quarterback Sadie Avery has thrown nine touchdowns.
20. Clay (1-0)
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay only allowed 33 points last season.
21. Somerset Academy-Canyons (2-0)
Looking at the kind of talent coming back, Somerset Academy-Canyons will be a team that will soon be moving up the rankings sooner rather than later.
22. Southridge (2-0)
All three losses suffered by the Spartans last season came at the hands of Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto. Through two games, the Spartans have out-scored opponents 65-7.
23. Lakewood Ranch (2-0)
Right out of the gates, the Mustangs have looked good with back-to-back shutout wins over Braden River and Sebring.
24. Keswick Christian (0-0)
Having quarterback Robyn Cantwell back under center has us thinking the Crusaders will be one of the better Tampa Bay area clubs.
25. Hernando (1-0)
Only team out of the North Suncoast in these rankings is the Leopards as they bring back a bevy of talent, winning their first game over Brooksville Central 19-0. Hernando looked very good at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Classic.
