Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (3/10/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit is off and running this spring, with teams showing out on a weekly basis.
Girls flag football season is well underway throughout the state of Florida and there’s been plenty of solid games already.
Headlining the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Robinson Knights of Hillsborough County after they knocked off Lennard at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' She Is Football tournament. There’s a slew of teams we looked at for our initial rankings and now we break out the regular season edition. Check out our latest power rankings and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida High School Girls Flag Football Rankings
1. Robinson (8-1)
Well look who's back at the top after they defeated Lennard at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' She Is Football tournament.
2. Lennard (8-1)
Behind Sydney Elizondo, the Longhorns could easily be the top team in the state after last weekend's impressive win over Alonso.
3. Alonso (7-1)
Ravens drop down to the third spot in this week's rankings after losing a heartbreaker to Lennard in the semifinals of the She Is Football tournament.
4. Steinbrenner (6-4)
Forget the record here. The Warriors are right there in the conversation with Robinson, Alonso and Lennard.
5. Pace (5-0)
The Patriots were the youngest team among those that played at states last year in Tampa. Returning quarterback Amaya Pablo and other starters, we like this team to make another deep run with what they have coming back.
6. Choctawhatchee (6-0)
Indians' quarterback Diaris Morales was sensational as a sophomore last season and should be that much better as a junior this spring.
7. Miami Edison (6-0)
The Red Raiders continued their undefeated run after beating the defending Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto in the opening week of play.
8. Miami Palmetto (4-1)
The Panthers were stunned in Week 1 when they fell to Miami Edison, 20-19.
9. Seminole Ridge (5-0)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during the season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Keep an eye on this team. Seminole Ridge opened the season with a 34-0 win over Leonard.
10. Spanish River (6-0)
Got to like what the Sharks have been doing this season as they round out the top 10 teams in the state.
11. Wellington (6-0)
Though the Wolverines lost quarterback Keelin Coleman due to graduation, the Wolverines will be one of the top teams out of the 561. Wellington has already defeated Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee.
12. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings as they came within a score of Pembroke Pines Charter in the playoffs. St. Thomas Aquinas this season repaid the favor, defeating Pembroke Pines Charters soundly, 26-6.
13. Palm Beach Gardens (6-1)
Our apologies to Tim Campbell and the Gators. This team is for real after they knocked off Fort Pierce Central. Only loss came against Spanish River.
14. Fort Pierce Central (6-1)
Making one of the biggest drops in last week's rankings was the Cobras after they were upended by Palm Beach Gardens. They remain one of the top teams led by signal caller Adrienne Rivera.
15. Bloomingdale (4-1)
The Bulls have played some pretty good competition through five games, with a loss to No. 1 Robinson and then a 19-13 win over Newsome.
16. Majory Stoneman Douglas (5-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas is averaging 26 points through five games.
17. Boyd Anderson (4-1)
The Cobras have an impressive win coming over Western. Lone loss is against Stoneman Douglas.
18. Newsome (6-3)
Newsome's losses have come against Bloomingdale, 19-13 and barely falling to Lennard, 2-0. Got to keep the Wolves in our rankings despite the three losses.
19. Clay (4-0)
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay only allowed 33 points last season.
20. St. Petersburg (6-2)
The Green Devils drop several spots after dropping games to Alonso and Newsome over the past weekend at One Buc Place.
21. Somerset Academy-Canyons (6-0)
Looking at the kind of talent coming back, Somerset Academy-Canyons will be a team that will soon be moving up the rankings sooner rather than later.
22. Lakewood Ranch (7-1)
Since losing to Manatee in a 4-overtime thriller, the Mustangs have won four straight games.
23. Land O' Lakes (6-0)
A win recently over New Smyrna Beach combined with the Gators' dominance in Pasco County's first-ever season vaults them into the rankings this week.
24. Bradford (5-0)
Only team out of the Northeast Florida in these rankings is the Tornadoes as they rushed out of the gates with five straight victories. Bradford has out-scored its opponents 161-25 through five games.
25. Apopka (5-0)
Welcome Blue Darters into the rankings as they've been the top team out of the Oralndo-region this spring. Apopka has a big game against undefeated Horizon this week.
