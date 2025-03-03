Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (3/3/2025)
It’s high school football season once again in the Sunshine State! Nope, not that kind of football. Not yet anyways, darn it.
Girls flag football season is underway throughout the state of Florida and there’s been plenty of solid games already.
Headlining the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Alonso Ravens of Hillsborough County after they defeated previous top-ranked Robinson. There’s a slew of teams we looked at for our initial rankings and now we break out the regular season edition. Check out our latest power rankings and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida High School Girls Flag Football Rankings
1. Alonso (5-0)
Well look who's back at the top of the rankings. The Ravens take over the top spot after soundly defeating Robinson last week, 18-0.
2. Lennard (4-0)
The Longhorns are a team on a mission and have out-scored opponents 115-0 through four games.
3. Robinson (4-1)
We only are dropping the Knights a couple spots because lets face it, there's not many teams that can keep up with them the rest of the way. A matchup against Steinbrenner this week will be interesting.
4. Pace (3-0)
The Patriots were the youngest team among those that played at states last year in Tampa. Returning quarterback Amaya Pablo and other starters, we like this team to make another deep run with what they have coming back.
5. Choctawhatchee (2-0)
Indians' quarterback Diaris Morales was sensational as a sophomore last season and should be that much better as a junior this spring.
6. Miami Edison (4-0)
The Red Raiders continued their undefeated run after beating the defending Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto in the opening week of play.
7. Steinbrenner (5-1)
If you didn't learn this name last year, get to know it this spring: KK Ramsey. The Warriors only loss is a 13-7 decision to Alonso.
8. Miami Palmetto (3-1)
The Panthers were stunned in Week 1 when they fell to Miami Edison, 20-19.
9. Seminole Ridge (2-0)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during the season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Keep an eye on this team. Seminole Ridge opened with a 34-0 win over Leonard.
10. Spanish River (5-0)
So a massive shakup in this week's rankings is quickly vaulting the Sharks in after they defeated Palm Beach Gardens, who beat Fort Pierce Central.
11. Wellington (4-0)
Though the Wolverines lost quarterback Keelin Coleman due to graduation, the Wolverines will be one of the top teams out of the 561. Wellington has already defeated Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee.
12. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings as they came within a score of Pembroke Pines Charter in the playoffs. St. Thomas Aquinas this season repaid the favor, defeating Pembroke Pines Charters soundly, 26-6.
13. Palm Beach Gardens (3-1)
Our apologies to Tim Campbell and the Gators. This team is for real after they knocked off Fort Pierce Central. Only loss came against Spanish River.
14. St. Petersburg (4-0)
When it came to the best of Pinellas County, the Green Devils were the top team. The Green Devils are averaging 34.5 points per game through four games.
15. Fort Pierce Central (4-1)
Making one of the biggest drops in this week's rankings are the Cobras after they were upended by Palm Beach Gardens.
16. Bloomingdale (3-1)
The Bulls have played some pretty good competition through four games, with a loss to No. 1 Robinson and then a 19-13 win over Newsome.
17. Majory Stoneman Douglas (5-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas is averaging 26 points through five games.
18. Boyd Anderson (4-1)
The Cobras have an impressive win coming over Western. Lone loss is against Stoneman Douglas.
19. Newsome (3-2)
Newsome's losses have come against Bloomingdale, 19-13 and barely falling to Lennard, 2-0. Got to keep the Wolves in our rankings despite the two losses.
20. Clay (2-0)
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay only allowed 33 points last season.
21. Somerset Academy-Canyons (4-0)
Looking at the kind of talent coming back, Somerset Academy-Canyons will be a team that will soon be moving up the rankings sooner rather than later.
22. Southridge (5-0)
All three losses suffered by the Spartans last season came at the hands of Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto. Southridge has a huge game this week against Palm Beach Gardens.
23. Parrish Community (4-0)
Right out of the gates, the Bulls have looked good with four shutout wins over Palmetto, Manatee, Southeast and Bayshore.
24. Keswick Christian (0-0)
Having quarterback Robyn Cantwell back under center has us thinking the Crusaders will be one of the better Tampa Bay area clubs.
25. Hernando (2-0)
Only team out of the North Suncoast in these rankings is the Leopards as they bring back a bevy of talent, winning their first game over Brooksville Central 19-0. Hernando followed that up with a solid 20-6 win over Lecanto.
