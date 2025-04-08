Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (4/8/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit is now in the final week of the regular season and district play is coming up.
When it comes to leading the way in the sport of girls flag football, Florida stands at the forefront and produces some of the best talent in the nation on an annual basis. Who are the best teams out of the Sunshine State, though?
Headlining the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Lennard Longhorns of Hillsborough County after defeating Bloomingdale Monday night at the AdventHealth Training Center and making the biggest jump in this week's set is Land O' Lakes after they defeated Robinson in overtime, 21-20.
There’s a slew of teams we look as the season progresses and here's our weekly Top 25 rankings from Florida. Check out our latest power rankings and let us know what you think.
1. Lennard (13-2)
The Longhorns avenged a loss to Robinson earlier in the season and it looks like Travis Combs has his team right back on track after a loss to Western. Lennard made a statement on Monday night with a 30-7 thrashing of Bloomingdale at One Buc Place.
2. Alonso (13-1)
Coming in at No. 2 are the Ravens and this group has won seven in a row since losing to Lennard back on March 8th. Only game left in the season for Alonso is against Bloomingdale this week.
3. Steinbrenner (10-4)
The Warriors are right there in the conversation with Robinson, Alonso and Lennard. KK Ramsey is the top sophomore in the entire state and has taken her game to another level. Steinbrenner has won four games in a row.
4. Robinson (12-3)
Robinson was upended by Land O' Lakes over the past weekend, 21-20 in overtime, which now looks like one of the more surprising results of the season. Regardless, the Knights will only drop down a spot this week.
5. Land O' Lakes (13-1)
Jumping all the way from the No. 22 spot are the Gators as they pulled off a surprising victory over Robinson. Only reason we don't put them up higher is because we'd like to see another signature win. This could be the favorite in Class 2A.
6. Pace (12-1)
Outside of a loss to Choctawhatchee, the Patriots have remained one of the top teams in the state and nationally. Amaya Pablo has thrown for nearly 2,449 yards and 44 touchdowns, three interceptions this spring.
7. Fort Pierce Central (13-1)
The Cobras are winners of nine in a row, including victories over Mainland and Seminole Ridge. They remain one of the top teams led by signal caller Adrienne Rivera, who recently committed to Keiser University.
8. Majory Stoneman Douglas (11-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program that continues to be on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas has out-scored their opponents 340-6 so far this season heading into district play.
9. Western (11-4)
The Wildcats made a huge leap from being unranked to jumping into the top 10 because of a dominant 25-7 win over then-No. 2 Lennard last week. Impressive victory for Western. Anabelle Puccio has thrown 28 touchdowns this season for the Wildcats.
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings and take the ninth spot in our latest edition. St. Thomas Aquinas drops just a little bit down our rankings after a 12-9 loss to Western.
11. Seminole Ridge (8-2)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during this regular season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Seminole Ridge dropped its second game in a 18-0 loss to Western.
12. Wellington (10-1)
The Wolverines have already defeated Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee this season. Ava Hanson has settled in at quarterback, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 32 scores.
13. Spanish River (11-2)
The Sharks had dropped several spots after last week's 7-6 loss to Somerset Academy-Canyons. They have proven time and time again, Spanish River still one of the better teams out of South Florida.
14. Boyd Anderson (11-1)
The Cobras has gathered impressive wins coming over Palm Beach Gardens and Western. Lone loss has come against Stoneman Douglas.
15. Choctawhatchee (12-1)
Choctawhatchee makes a huge drop in this week's rankings after dropping a 12-6 decision against Chiles. The Indians defeated Navarre and Niceville after losing to the Timberwolves.
16. Palm Beach Gardens (9-2)
After making a leap a few weeks ago, the Gators drop back down after a 13-7 loss to Boyd Anderson (see No. 14 above). Palm Beach Gardens has bounced back with wins over Dwyer and Somerset Academy-Canyons, respectively.
17. Miami Edison (12-1)
The Red Raiders dropped their first game of the season when they surprisingly lost to Homestead, 26-6.
18. Newsome (9-5)
Newsome's decisions have come against Alonso, Bloomingdale, barely falling to Lennard, 2-0 and Robinson. Got to keep the Wolves in our rankings despite the five losses.
19. Miami Palmetto (10-3)
The Panthers, last year's 2A state champions, dropped their third game of the season when they lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 28-20, last week. Miami Palmetto finish off the campaign against Sports Leadership & Management.
20. Somerset Academy-Canyons (10-3)
Somerset Academy-Canyons has an incredibly tough past week by facing teams like Palm Beach Gardens, Spanish River and Western recently.
21. Clay (9-0)
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay have only allowed 12 points this spring through nine games. The Blue Devils have proven themselves as one of Northeast Florida's top clubs.
22. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (12-0)
The Bulldogs made their case to enter the rankings last week and now move up after finishing the regular season with a 13-6 win over Boca Raton.
23. Spruce Creek (13-0)
Quarterback Jillian Truax has led the undefeated Hawks into the rankings as the senior signal caller has completed 189-of-267 passes for 2,583 yards and 24 touchdowns.
24. Ferguson (9-2)
The Falcons fall to the final spot in our latest rankings because of a 32-6 loss to Miami Palmetto. Still one of the better teams out of South Florida.
25. Haines City (13-0)
For first time this season, the Hornets enter the ranks as they have proven to be the best team out of Polk County. Junior dynamo Zebrielle Canaday has compiled over 2,000 yards of offense and 33 total touchdowns.
