Top 25 Florida High School Softball Preseason Rankings (2/17/32025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Florida features several teams that are among the nation’s best around.
Starting off at the top top spot is Montverde Academy, with teams like Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Doral Academy all in the state-wide conversation as well. Besides those few teams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Florida? Take a look at our Power 25 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers.
1. Montverde Academy
The Eagles are coming off winning the Class 3A state championship last season and return starting pitchers Labreah Sands and Nevaeh Williams, who went 13-4 in 2024.
2. Doral Academy
Though the Firebirds came up just short of winning it all in Class 6A, they do bring back some of their top contributors from 2024. Meagan Villazon returns for her senior season after going 12-0 with a 0.37 earned run average.
3. Western
After winning 27 games a year ago, the Wildcats will be a team to watch for in Class 7A. Ali Solo returns after going 17-4 for Western a year ago.
4. Bloomingdale
When you've got your stud starting pitcher back, that definitely helps. Natalie Cable is back for the Bulls after going 22-2 in 2024.
5. Eustis
The Panthers won 26 games a season ago and though Skyler Cloud graudated last season, Eustis returns Carson Roden, who went 6-0 with a 1.71 ERA.
6. Parrish Community
Alysa Jones shined as a freshman last year for the Class 5A state champions, batting .452 with 24 runs driven in. The Bulls open up the season against Lakewood Ranch.
7. Calvary Christian
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A.
8. Bartow
The Yellow Jackets now have to deal with not having Katelynn Oxley, who now plays at the University of Florida. Bartow does bring back senior Ryleigh Knowlton, who went 6-0 last year with 60 strikeouts.
9. Pace
Life after Jayden Heavener begins for the Patriots as they're coming off winning the Class 7A state championship.
10. Trenton
The defending Class 1A state champions bring back most of their roster, including pitcher Addison Allaire, who went 13-2 as a freshman.
11. Evangelical Christian
Coming off winning it all in Class 2A, the Sentinels will have a new go-to-ace in Hayden Billie, who takes over in place of the now graduated Zoe Yzaguirre.
12. Melbourne
It's going to be a tall task replacing the pitching of Jasmine Francik, who is now at Florida State. The Bulldogs, however, still have one of the most talented squads in Central Florida.
13. Somerset Academy Silver Palms
Knocking off Coral Springs Charter in the Class 3A state playoffs last season was an impressive feat, a big reason why the Stallions begin at the 13th spot.
14. Coral Springs Charter
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024.
15. East Lake
We say the Eagles are Pinellas County's second best team to Calvary Christian, as they return junior hurler Lucy Mondok (21-2 in 2024) to the team.
16. Hagerty
Ella Verne is back on the mound for the Huskies for her senior campaign and will be one of Central Florida's top pitchers.
17. Wellington
It was an early exit in the playoffs last season for the 23-win Wolverines, but they bring back plenty of talent in order to make a deep playoff push in Class 7A.
18. Baker County
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A.
19. Lake Region
The Thunder are perennially one of the top teams out of Polk County and this year will lean on ace pitcher Makenna Meadows (133 strikeouts in 2024) to lead the way.
20. Baldwin
Baldwin only yielded two losses last season and with a good bulk of its talent back, the Indians remain one of the top clubs out of Northeast Florida.
21. Inspiration Academy
The Lions are an independent team that proved they belonged against the top competition around the state in 2024. Inspiration returns Elle Hildreth, who hit six homers and won 15 games on the mound last year.
22. Lake Brantley
Hard to overlook the talent coming back on this Patriots' squad, including what returns to the mound. Both Isabella Rosales and Lauren Compton are back for Lake Brantley.
23. University Christian
The Christians fell just short of winning it all in Class 2A in 2024, but do return a talented roster. Question marks will be if they can replace the pitching of Sophia Kardatzke.
24. Academy of the Holy Names
Though Keala Hollenkamp has now graduated, the Jaguars bring back plenty of hitting to the plate and are always among one of the top teams in Tampa Bay.
25. Sanford Seminole
The Seminoles were right there with Western in last year's 7A state semifinals. Senior Ava Matthews will have to carry the load pitching-wise as she replaces Anne Long (graduation) as the team's ace.
