Top 25 Florida High School Softball Rankings (2/26/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Florida features several teams that are among the nation’s best around.
Continuing at the top spot is Montverde Academy, as teams like Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Doral Academy all in the state-wide conversation as well. Besides those few aforementioned teams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Florida?
Take a look at our latest Power 25 rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Montverde Academy (1-0)
The Eagles are coming off winning the Class 3A state championship last season and return starting pitchers Labreah Sands and Nevaeh Williams, who went 13-4 in 2024. Montverde opened up the season with a 21-0 rout of South Lake.
2. Doral Academy (2-0)
Though the Firebirds came up just short of winning it all in Class 6A, they do bring back some of their top contributors from 2024. Meagan Villazon returns for her senior season after going 12-0 with a 0.37 earned run average.
3. Western (2-0)
After winning 27 games a year ago, the Wildcats will be a team to watch for in Class 7A. Ali Solo returns after going 17-4 for Western a year ago. The Wildcats are off to a undefeated start.
4. Bloomingdale (3-0)
When you've got your stud starting pitcher back, that definitely helps. Natalie Cable is back for the Bulls after going 22-2 in 2024. Bloomingdale has out-scored teams 37-4 through three games.
5. Eustis (3-0)
The Panthers won 26 games a season ago and though Skyler Cloud graudated last season, Eustis returns Carson Roden, who went 6-0 with a 1.71 ERA. Eustis has 10-run ruled two teams so far.
6. Parrish Community (2-0)
Alysa Jones shined as a freshman last year for the Class 5A state champions, batting .452 with 24 runs driven in. The Bulls opened up the season with a 7-1 win against rival Lakewood Ranch.
7. Calvary Christian (3-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors debuted their new field with a 12-2 rout of Newsome.
8. Pace (3-0)
Life after Jayden Heavener begins for the Patriots as they're coming off winning the Class 7A state championship. Pace has yet to yield a run this season.
9. Trenton (2-0)
The defending Class 1A state champions bring back most of their roster, including pitcher Addison Allaire, who went 13-2 as a freshman.
10. Evangelical Christian (4-0)
Coming off winning it all in Class 2A, the Sentinels will have a new go-to-ace in Hayden Billie, who takes over in place of the now graduated Zoe Yzaguirre. Evangelical Christian is off to a hot, undefeated start through four games.
11. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (2-0)
Knocking off Coral Springs Charter in the Class 3A state playoffs last season was an impressive feat, a big reason why the Stallions begin at the 13th spot.
12. Coral Springs Charter (2-0)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Coral Springs is coming off a 16-0 shellacking of Archbishop McCarthy.
13. East Lake (0-0)
We say the Eagles are Pinellas County's second best team to Calvary Christian, as they return junior hurler Lucy Mondok (21-2 in 2024) to the team.
14. Hagerty (2-0)
Ella Verne is back on the mound for the Huskies for her senior campaign and will be one of Central Florida's top pitchers.
15. Lake Region (2-1)
When your loss to Calvary Christian was a 3-2 nail biter, we had to bring the Thunder up a couple spots. Oh yeah, and they defeated Bartow.
16. Wellington (1-0)
It was an early exit in the playoffs last season for the 23-win Wolverines, but they bring back plenty of talent in order to make a deep playoff push in Class 7A. First game was a 17-0 rout of Forest Hill.
17. Baker County (3-0)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Wildcats are off to a strong undefeated start.
18. Bartow (3-1)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game of the season in a 3-0 decision against Polk County foe Lake Region.
19. Inspiration Academy (4-0)
The Lions are an independent team that proved they belonged against the top competition around the state in 2024. Inspiration returns Elle Hildreth, who hit six homers and won 15 games on the mound last year.
20. Lake Brantley (3-0)
Hard to overlook the talent coming back on this Patriots' squad, including what returns to the mound. Both Isabella Rosales and Lauren Compton are back for Lake Brantley.
21. University Christian (4-0)
The Christians fell just short of winning it all in Class 2A in 2024, but do return a talented roster. University Christian is dominating competition, out-scoring opponents 62-2. Ouch.
22. Academy of the Holy Names (1-0)
Though Keala Hollenkamp has now graduated, the Jaguars bring back plenty of hitting to the plate and are always among one of the top teams in Tampa Bay. The Jaguars knocked off Land O' Lakes, 5-2, to open the season.
23. East Ridge (4-0)
The Knights are off and racing to a sizzling start, knocking off Sanford Seminole recently 10-0. East Ridge definitely belongs in this week's rankings.
24. Westminster Christian (3-2)
Now let us explain why there's a two-loss team entering this week. The Warriors narrowly lost to Somerset Academy Silver Palms, 3-2, and then depsite a 2-1 loss to Key West, bounced back with a 11-1 rout of a very good Conchs' club.
25. Crystal River (3-0)
Sneaking in and taking the final spot are the Pirates of Crystal River. When you've got a pitcher like Violet Flynn, you've always got a chance to win. We really like the 1-0 win over a very good Steinbrenner club.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi