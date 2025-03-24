Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (3/24/2025)
The high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially out of the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Florida features several of the top teams that are among the nation’s best.
Taking over the top spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy last week. A host of other teams like undefeated Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Doral Academy all in the state-wide conversation as well. Two newbies enter the rankings this week in Plantation American Heritage and Wakulla break into the ranks, but where do they land on our list?
Besides the aforementioned teams, who else is among the state's elites when it comes to high school softball in bright and sunny Florida?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (3/24/2025)
1. Doral Academy (14-0)
Taking the top spot by storm is Doral Academy after they soundly vanquished Montverde Academy, 10-0. The Firebirds now take over the top spot in the state.
2. Montverde Academy (9-1)
The Eagles dropped down a spot after getting blanked by Doral Academy, 10-0, last week. Montverde Academy is still one of the state's elites despite the setback.
3. Calvary Christian (11-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors return from a bye week and will take on Tampa Catholic as their first game back.
4. Pace (9-0)
Life after Jayden Heavener begins for the Patriots as they're coming off winning the Class 7A state championship. Pace has only allowed four runs this season through nine games so far.
5. Evangelical Christian (11-1)
Coming off winning it all in Class 2A, the Sentinels will have a new go-to-ace in Hayden Billie, who takes over in place of the now graduated Zoe Yzaguirre. Evangelical Christian dropped their first game is a narrow loss to Lake Region.
6. Park Vista (12-1)
Park Vista recently dropped their first game of the year to No. 2-ranked Doral Academy, 6-0. Other than that, the Cobras have been nearly perfect.
7. Lake Region (11-2)
When your one loss is to Calvary Christian was a 3-2 nail biter, we had to bring the Thunder up a couple spots. Lake Region played well up until a recent loss to Inspiration Academy.
8. Lake Brantley (11-0)
Hard to overlook the talent coming back on this Patriots' squad, including what returns to the mound. Both Isabella Rosales and Lauren Compton are back for Lake Brantley. The Patriots are Central Florida's top team outside of Montverde Academy so far. Lake Brantley will clash against Montverde this week.
9. Coral Springs Charter (10-1)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Coral Springs lone loss of the season was a surprising 4-3 decision to Park Vista.
10. Inspiration Academy (15-4)
Since a March 8th loss to Clearwater, the Lions have racked up nine straight victories, including impressive victories over Bartow and Lake Region.
11. Bartow (10-3)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their third game of the season in a 6-3 decision against Inspiration Academy at the Home of Champions Tournament. Bartow did not play a game last week.
12. University Christian (9-0)
The Christians fell just short of winning it all in Class 2A in 2024, but do return a talented roster and figure to compete for a title once again. University Christian is absolutely dominating the competition so far, out-scoring opponents 122-6. Ouch.
13. Mitchell (10-2)
Always in the mix as one of the top programs on the North Suncoast, the Mustangs have been particularly good this spring. Mitchell did not play in a game last week.
14. Hagerty (9-1)
Ella Verne is back on the mound for the Huskies for her senior campaign and will be one of Central Florida's top pitchers. Hagerty dropped its first game by one run to Mitchell. The Huskies are another team that didn't play last week.
15. Baker County (8-2)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Indians dropped their second game of the season in a 5-2 decision against second-ranked Montverde Academy.
16. Berkeley Prep (8-2)
The Buccaneers knocked off last year's Class 6A state champions Parrish Community, 7-6. Berkeley Prep did not play a game last week.
17. Parrish Community (8-2)
Erin Spivey's crew has dropped two out of their last four games, with losses to Bartow and Berkeley Prep, respectively. Parrish Community did not play a game last week.
18. Western (8-2)
We don't drop the Wildcats at all after they fell to Coral Springs Charter last week, 10-0.
19. Osceola (10-3)
We had to insert the Warriors into our latest Top 25 rankings after defeating Mitchell last week. Osceola did not play a game last week.
20. North Fort Myers (7-2)
The Red Knights have been the top team in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers two losses have come against Coral Springs Charter and Evangelical Christian, respectively.
21. Wakulla (8-3)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out. Wakulla had early losses to Houston Academy and North Bay Haven Academy, but only lost to Montverde Academy 2-0 last week. Hard to argue a 4-0 win over a previously undefeated Eustis squad.
22. Crystal River (12-1)
When you've got a stud ace pitcher like Violet Flynn, you've always got a chance to win. Only loss of the season came against Calvary Christian, 9-1.
23. Plantation American Heritage (10-1)
The Patriots have emerged as another potential South Florida team that could contend for a state championship come May. Only loss of the season came against top-ranked Doral Academy.
24. Sarasota Riverview (10-0)
Bumping up a spot in this week's rankings are the Rams as they've out-scored opponents 73-12 and defeated teams like Lakewood Ranch and Newsome. The Rams did not play last week.
25. Newsome (10-3)
The Wolves went undefeated in tournament play at the Lady Canes Invitational, defeating Auburndale, Bartow, Palm Harbor University and Sarasota. Newsome has won seven in a row.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi