Top 25 Florida High School Softball Rankings (3/9/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Florida features several teams that are among the nation’s best around.
Continuing to have a stranglehold at the top spot is undefeated Montverde Academy, as teams like Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Doral Academy all in the state-wide conversation as well. Besides those few aforementioned teams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Florida?
Take a look at our latest Power 25 rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Montverde Academy (7-0)
The Eagles are coming off winning the Class 3A state championship last season and return starting pitchers Labreah Sands and Nevaeh Williams, who went 13-4 in 2024. Montverde opened up the season with a 21-0 rout of South Lake and have remained impressive ever since.
2. Doral Academy (4-0)
Though the Firebirds came up just short of winning it all in Class 6A, they do bring back some of their top contributors from 2024. Meagan Villazon returns for her senior season after going 12-0 with a 0.37 earned run average in 2024.
3. Western (5-0)
After winning 27 games a year ago, the Wildcats will be a team to watch for in Class 7A. Ali Solo returns after going 17-4 for Western a year ago. The Wildcats are off to a undefeated start through five games.
4. Eustis (7-0)
The Panthers won 26 games a season ago and though Skyler Cloud graudated last season, Eustis returns Carson Roden, who went 6-0 with a 1.71 ERA. Eustis has 10-run ruled four out of five teams so far.
5. Calvary Christian (10-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors just recently won the Lady Canes Invitational in Clearwater.
6. Pace (7-0)
Life after Jayden Heavener begins for the Patriots as they're coming off winning the Class 7A state championship. Pace has only allowed three runs this season through seven games.
7. Evangelical Christian (6-0)
Coming off winning it all in Class 2A, the Sentinels will have a new go-to-ace in Hayden Billie, who takes over in place of the now graduated Zoe Yzaguirre. Evangelical Christian is off to a hot, undefeated start through six games.
8. Park Vista (6-1)
Park Vista dropped their first game of the year to No. 2-ranked Doral Academy, 6-0.
9. Lake Region (8-1)
When your one loss is to Calvary Christian was a 3-2 nail biter, we had to bring the Thunder up a couple spots. Oh yeah, and they defeated Bartow.
10. Wellington (4-1)
It was an early exit in the playoffs last season for the 23-win Wolverines, but they bring back plenty of talent in order to make a deep playoff push in Class 7A. We don't drop the Wolverines after a 3-2 loss to Park Vista in eight innings.
11. Baker County (7-0)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Wildcats are off to a strong undefeated start.
12. Lake Brantley (8-0)
Hard to overlook the talent coming back on this Patriots' squad, including what returns to the mound. Both Isabella Rosales and Lauren Compton are back for Lake Brantley. The Patriots are Central Florida's top team outside of Montverde Academy so far.
13. Bartow (7-2)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their second game of the season in a 5-0 decision against Newsome.
14. Parrish Community (7-1)
The Bulls dropped their first game of the season in a 5-0 loss to Bartow at the Lady Canes Invitational.
15. Coral Springs Charter (5-1)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Coral Springs lone loss was a 4-3 decision to Park Vista.
16. Mitchell (8-1)
Always in the mix as one of the top programs on the North Suncoast, the Mustangs have been particularly good this spring. Mitchell moves up after a 1-run loss to Calvary Christian and beating Hagerty.
17. University Christian (5-0)
The Christians fell just short of winning it all in Class 2A in 2024, but do return a talented roster. University Christian is dominating competition, out-scoring opponents 66-4. Ouch.
18. East Ridge (7-0)
The Knights are off and racing to a sizzling start, knocking off Sanford Seminole recently 10-0. East Ridge definitely belongs in our rankings as they continue to impress.
19. Hagerty (8-1)
Ella Verne is back on the mound for the Huskies for her senior campaign and will be one of Central Florida's top pitchers. Hagerty dropped its first game by one run to Mitchell.
20. Berkeley Prep (6-2)
The Buccaneers jump into the rankings after knocking off East Lake, 2-0, last week.
21. North Fort Myers (7-1)
The Red Knights have been the top team in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers lone loss came against Coral Springs Charter, 5-1.
22. Crystal River (6-1)
Sneaking in and taking the final spot are the Pirates of Crystal River. When you've got a pitcher like Violet Flynn, you've always got a chance to win. Only loss of the season came against Calvary Christian, 9-1.
23. Sarasota Riverview (7-0)
Taking the final spot in this week's rankings are the Rams as they've out-scored opponents 40-4 and defeated teams like Lakewood Ranch and Newsome.
24. Newsome (8-3)
The Wolves went undefeated in tournament play at the Lady Canes Invitational, defeating Auburndale, Bartow, Palm Harbor University and Sarasota.
25. Inspiration Academy (6-4)
The Lions dropped three of four games at the Lady Canes Invitational, with the lone win coming over Osceola.
