Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (4/28/2025)
The Florida high school softball season out of Sunshine State is into district play and the elite squads have certainly stood out with the postseason now upon us.
Continuing to hold down the No. 1 spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a few weeks ago. Staying right behind the Firebirds is a red-hot Montverde Academy squad and a very competitive Inspiration Academy team out of Bradenton. All three teams are ranked nationally.
A host of other teams like undefeated Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Cardinal Gibbons are all in the state-wide conversation as well. Crystal River and Wellington rejoin the conversation in our latest rankings as the district postseason begins this week.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Doral Academy (24-1)
Now we won't overreact to the Firebirds' first loss of the season against Alabama powerhouse Orange Beach. The body of work is proof in the pudding that Doral Academy remains at the top of our rankings as the Firebirds head into district tournament play this week.
2. Montverde Academy (23-2)
The South Suncoast sweep of Inspiration Academy and Parrish Community is complete, with the Eagles edging a pair of really good teams from Manatee County.
3. Inspiration Academy (23-6)
Making their way up the state rankings are the Lions and despite a 5-3 loss to Montverde Academy, combined with a win over Calvary Christian. Lake Wales fell in a eight inning 2-1 loss on Friday. The Lions defeated Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto to close out the regular season.
4. Calvary Christian (23-1)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) has led the way in her senior season for the Warriors, who are once again in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors lost their first game of the season to Inspiration Academy (see above). Calvary bounced back last week with wins over Palm Harbor University and George Jenkins.
5. Lake Region (22-3)
When two of your three losses are to Calvary Christian, we had to keep the Thunder inside of the Top 5. Lake Region has bounced back with four straight victories.
6. Lake Brantley (21-3)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots have won eight in a row, including victories over Cornerstone Charter, Hagerty, Horizon, Melbourne, Olympia and Winter Springs.
7. Bartow (19-6)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their sixth game of the season in a 8-7 decision against No. 5-ranked Lake Region, but then closed out the regular season with wins over Auburndale and Hardee.
8. Parrish Community (21-3)
Parrish Community saw its 13-game winning streak snapped by Montverde Academy last week in a 7-2 loss. Doesn't take away that the Bulls are one of the state's best, so we don't drop them down in our latest rankings.
9. Hagerty (18-6)
It's truly been a mixed bag of results for the Huskies this season. We can really see why they're one of Central Florida's best teams, but they can turnaround and have some head scratching losses, with Palm Beach Gardens being one of them. The Huskies head into districts on a 4-game winning streak.
10. Coral Springs Charter (19-3)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Since the loss to Hagerty, Coral Springs Charter has won eight straight games.
11. North Fort Myers (16-6)
The Red Knights have been one of the top teams in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers six losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Parrish Community (twice), North Port, Somerset Academy, respectively.
12. Wakulla (18-4)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out. Wakulla had its fourth loss of the season when they fell in a 2-1 loss to a very good Spanish Fort (Alabama).
13. Fort Myers (18-6)
The Green Wave enter the rankings last week after starting the season at 3-3, with the team going 15-3 since then. Fort Myers closed out the regular season with a 16-0 rout of Ida Baker.
14. Newsome (19-5)
The Wolves remain in the rankings despite a 2-0 loss to Durant recently. Newsome remains in our Top 25, however, because they are still one of the Tampa Bay area's top teams in a softball-rich region heading into districts.
15. Bloomingdale (16-6)
Bloomingdale played Montverde Academy and Newsome tough recently, but bounced back with four straight victories.
16. Baker County (17-4)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Wildcats dropped their fourth game of the season recently in a surprising 2-0 decision against unranked Bartram Trail.
17. Cardinal Gibbons (20-4)
Making the big drop in this week's set of rankings are the Chiefs after they dropped a 3-1 decision against Western last week.
18. Pace (18-3)
Avenging a loss to Jay earlier in the season are the Patriots, who upended the Royals 3-1. Pace heads into district play with some momentum at their backs.
19. Jay (19-2)
The Royals fall right behind the Patriots after they lost, 3-1, in the regular season finale.
20. John Carroll Catholic (20-4)
The Rams made their debut onto our list last week after they upset a previously ranked Evangelical Christian squad, 12-0. They have also knocked off a very good Bishop Verot team, 7-4.
21. Palm Harbor University (20-5)
The Hurricanes entered the state rankings a couple weeks as they had won eight in a row before falling, 6-3, to Calvary Christian. PHU during the snapped win streak has defeated the likes of Academy of the Holy Names, Berkeley Prep, East Lake and Springstead.
22. Evangelical Christian (22-3)
The Sentinels have rolled up five straight victories over Barron Collier, Charlotte, LaBelle, Naples and Southwest Florida Christian.
23. Plantation American Heritage (17-2)
The Patriots re-entered the rankings last week, taking second to last spot and have been winners of six in a row against the likes Coral Glades, Somerset Academy, Somerset Academy Silver Palms, South Plantation and Spanish River.
24. Wellington (16-4)
Are the Wolverines getting hot at the right time? After a 4-0 win over Palm Beach Gardens, we'd have to say so.
25. Crystal River (20-5)
This one was tough, especially that the Pirates ended the season with a 4-3 loss to Trenton in eight innings but hear us out. In district play, having a pitcher like Violet Flynn will have this Crystal River bunch going far. The Pirates are for real.
