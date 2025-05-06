Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (5/6/2025)
The Florida high school softball season out of Sunshine State is now entering the playoff stage and the elite squads have certainly stood out with the regional quarterfinals now upon us.
Continuing to hold down the No. 1 spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a few weeks ago. Staying right behind the Firebirds is a red-hot Montverde Academy squad, Inspiration Academy team out of Bradenton and one-loss Calvary Christian of Clearwater. All four teams are ranked nationally.
A host of other teams like undefeated Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Cardinal Gibbons are all in the state-wide conversation as well. Durant and Westminster Christian join the conversation in our latest rankings as the region playoffs begins this week.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Doral Academy (26-1)
The Firebirds' only loss of the season came against Orange Beach (Alabama), but has rolled since then. Doral Academy's last two victories were a pair of 15-0 wins over Dr. Krop and Miami Beach, respectively.
2. Montverde Academy (25-2)
The South Suncoast sweep of Inspiration Academy and Parrish Community is complete, with the Eagles edging a pair of really good teams from Manatee County recently. Montverde Academy begins the playoffs with Orlando The First Academy in Class 2A.
3. Inspiration Academy (23-6)
Making their way up the state rankings are the Lions and despite a 5-3 loss to Montverde Academy, combined with a win over Calvary Christian. The Lions defeated Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto to close out the season. Inspiration Academy's season has concluded.
4. Calvary Christian (25-1)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) has led the way in her senior season for the Warriors, who are once again in state title contention in Class 2A. Warriors lost their first game of the season to Inspiration Academy (see above). Calvary has won seven in a row since then and will be in contention for another state crown.
5. Lake Region (22-3)
When two of your three losses are to Calvary Christian, we had to keep the Thunder inside of the Top 5. Lake Region has bounced back with four straight victories.
6. Lake Brantley (24-3)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots have won eleven games in a row, including victories over Cornerstone Charter, Hagerty, Horizon, Melbourne, Olympia and Winter Springs.
7. Parrish Community (23-3)
Parrish Community saw its 13-game winning streak snapped by Montverde Academy a couple weeks. The Bulls bounced back with back-to-back wins over Lennard and an always tough Lakewood Ranch crew.
8. Hagerty (20-6)
It's truly been a mixed bag of results for the Huskies this season. We can really see why they're one of Central Florida's best teams, but they can turnaround and have some head scratching losses, with Palm Beach Gardens being one of them. The Huskies are riding a 6-game winning streak heading into the Class 7A playoffs.
9. Coral Springs Charter (21-3)
Since the loss to Hagerty, Coral Springs Charter has won 10 straight games. The pitching combination of sophomore Courtney Wahlbrink and senior Sophia Bertorelli has combined for 22 wins and 223 strikeouts this season.
10. Wakulla (19-4)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out, but there's little doubt they haven't played some solid competition this spring. Wakulla notched impressive wins over Gulf Shores and Spanish Fort of Alabama before district play.
11. Fort Myers (20-6)
Fort Myers closed out the regular season with a 16-0 rout of Ida Baker and then followed it up with a thrilling 14-12 win over North Fort Myers for the Class 5A, District 11 title.
12. North Fort Myers (17-7)
North Fort Myers' seven losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Fort Myers, Parrish Community (twice), North Port, Somerset Academy, respectively. The Red Knights lost a thriller, 14-12, in the Class 5A, District 11 championship game last week.
13. Baker County (19-4)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Wildcats dropped their fourth game of the season recently in a surprising 2-0 decision against unranked Bartram Trail, but have notched six wins since then with five being shutouts.
14. Cardinal Gibbons (21-5)
The Chiefs stay right in the middle of the pack in this week's rankings after falling to Coral Springs Charter, 5-0, in the Class 3A, District 14 championship game.
15. Pace (20-3)
Avenging a loss to Jay earlier in the season are the Patriots, who upended the Royals 3-1. Pace was able to clinch the Class 6A, District 1 championship with a 5-1 win over Navarre.
16. Durant (14-8)
This one may require a little more explanation to, so here we go. The Cougars become our newest team to the rankings for the first time this spring and for plenty of reasons. Though they have eight losses, impressive wins over Bloomingdale and Newsome vaulted Durant into our rankings. In a softball-rich region of Tampa Bay, the Cougars were able to upend some of the best teams in the 813.
17. John Carroll Catholic (22-4)
The Rams made their debut onto our list a couple weeks ago after they upset a previously ranked Evangelical Christian squad, 12-0. They have also knocked off a very good Bishop Verot team, 7-4.
18. East Lake (20-4)
Well look who's back in the Top 25 this week. The Eagles made a very impressive run through the Class 6A, District 5 tournament, defeating the likes of Mitchell and Palm Harbor University en route to a championship.
19. Palm Harbor University (20-6)
It took extra innings before Palm Harbor University fell in a 5-4 district semifinal loss to East Lake (see above). Despite the setback, we keep the Hurricanes in this week's rankings.
20. Evangelical Christian (23-3)
The Sentinels have rolled up six straight victories over Barron Collier, Charlotte, LaBelle, Naples and Southwest Florida Christian. Evangelical Christian will open up the Class 1A playoffs against Seacrest Country Day.
21. Plantation American Heritage (19-2)
The Patriots re-entered the rankings a couple weeks ago, and have been winners of eight in a row against the likes Archbishop McCarthy, Coral Glades, Northeast, Somerset Academy, Somerset Academy Silver Palms, South Plantation and Spanish River.
22. Bartow (20-7)
Bartow makes one of the steeper falls of any team in this week's set of rankings after they fell against Durant in the Class 6A, District 6 championship game. The Yellow Jackets open up the postseason against Viera.
23. Wellington (18-4)
Are the Wolverines getting hot at the right time? Wellington has won five straight, including defeating Jupiter, 5-3, for the Class 7A, District 12 championship.
24. Westminster Christian (17-7)
With the kind of slate the Warriors have played this season, they definitely have proven themselves against talent from all over the Southeast. Westminster Christian has notched wins over Crystal River, Key West, Phenix City Central (Alabama) and Plantation American Heritage to name a few.
25. Crystal River (22-5)
The Pirates shrugged off a loss to Trenton by winning back-to-back games against Dunnellon and Hernando, respectively. Crystal River will open the Class 3A playoffs at home against Palatka.
